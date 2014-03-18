Qumu Integrates Nexidia SearchGrid Technology Into Its Enterprise Video Platform

ATLANTA -- March 18, 2014 -- Nexidia, developer of dialogue and audio analysis products and technologies for optimizing audio and video media, today announced that Qumu, the provider of the leading enterprise video platform for webcasting and online video streaming, will now offer Video Speech Search, powered by Nexidia SearchGrid, as a standard part of its enterprise video management portal and viewer. SearchGrid uses the same underlying technology that powers the award-winning Nexidia Dialogue Search. Since the second quarter of 2013, Qumu had been offering its Nexidia-powered Speech Search module as an add-on to its Video Control Center product. Now, as a result of customer feedback, Qumu is providing Speech Search as a standard component of both its on-premises and hosted cloud offerings so that a growing list of major global enterprise customers can benefit from Nexidia's patented search technology.

Research shows that an effective search function is a market requirement when it comes to creating and managing corporate video because it helps employees better navigate large video libraries. "The enterprise video content management space is highly competitive, and Nexidia's technology has helped us differentiate our product and provide added value," said Vern Hanzlik, Sr. Vice President and General Manager at Qumu. "Our customers have given us very positive feedback in the short time that Speech Search has been available, so it was an easy choice to make Nexidia's technology a standard part of our core viewer and portal technology."

In addition to earning positive customer feedback, Qumu also garnered industry recognition. In The Forrester Wave(TM): Video Platforms For The Enterprise, Q1 2013, Forrester Research analysts state that, "Qumu scored highest in the Forrester Wave for current offering due to its complete application feature set, availability of video distribution and content routing appliances, and its recent introduction of speech search capabilities." The Forrester report identifies Qumu as a leader among enterprise video platforms and calls out the speech search technology as a factor in that ranking. In the Sept. 26, 2013, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Video Content Management report, Qumu has been positioned as a leader for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"Qumu is a market-leading company that listens to its customers, who represent the upper tier of the world's global enterprises. By acting on that valuable feedback and analyst validation, Qumu has decided to make Nexidia-powered search functionality a standard feature across its platform," said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia's Media and Entertainment division. "We believe the ability to make video searchable through speech has emerged as a game-changing functionality, and we are pleased that our relationship has helped in positioning Qumu as a market leader in Enterprise Video."

About Qumu Corporation

Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) provides the tools businesses need to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of their videos. Qumu's innovative solutions release the power in video to engage and empower employees, partners and clients. Qumu helps thousands of organizations around the world realize the greatest possible value from video and other rich content they create and publish. Whatever the audience size, viewer device or network configuration, Qumu solutions are how business does video. Additional information can be found at www.qumu.com.

About Nexidia

Nexidia is the audio and video search company with patented technologies and breakthrough applications that make it quick and easy for customers to gain new insight, boost their competitive advantage, and monetize large volumes of audio and video assets from entertainment, sports, news, education, corporate, government, financial, house of worship, and non-profit organizations. More information is available at www.nexidia.tv.

