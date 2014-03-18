Comigo Mobile Client Apps Extended to Enable Television Experience Via Google Chromecast

YARKONA, Israel -- March 18, 2014 -- Comigo today announced that its Mobile Client Apps solution now supports Chromecast, a digital media player by Google(R). Through a combination of Comigo Mobile Client Apps and Google Chromecast, broadcasters and OTT operators can offer their high-quality live TV channels and video content via mobile devices and stream it to the TV with a customized user experience on the TV screen.

"Comigo has integrated Google Chromecast support into its Mobile Client Apps to transcend the traditional video streaming experience on TVs," said Motty Lentzitzky, Comigo COO. "Our innovative Mobile Client Apps give OTT players and broadcasters an opportunity to deliver their content to mobile devices and, on top of that, to harness Google Chromecast abilities to stream video through a customized user interface on the TV screen. This includes relevant content metadata and the ability to browse through personalized, recommended VOD, linear TV, and Internet videos, in addition to enjoying extended social features and interactive applications on companion mobile devices."

As with any Google Chromecast-enabled mobile application, using Comigo's Mobile Client Apps allow the viewer to select which content to watch and to stream it to the TV. In addition, when opening Comigo's mobile app and connecting it to a Google Chromecast device, the end user will receive personalized and social-driven content recommendations on their TV screen, which can be navigated on-screen using the mobile app.

Comigo's Mobile Client Apps support Android(TM) and iOS-based smartphones and tablets, ensuring a consistent TV viewing experience on any screen.

More information is available at www.comigo.com.

