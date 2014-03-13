Harmonic to Showcase IPTV 2.0 Solution at TV Connect

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- March 12, 2014 -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, will showcase its IPTV 2.0 solution during TV Connect London, March 18-20, at stand 155. Harmonic's IPTV 2.0 solution is a next-generation video delivery framework that simplifies the migration to an all-HTTP adaptive bitrate (ABR) delivery architecture. Harmonic's unique IPTV 2.0 solution provides IPTV, cable, and over-the-top (OTT) operators with a unified platform for live and on-demand services, lowering an operator's capital and operating expenses while optimizing video quality across all networks and on all screens, including TVs and set-top boxes. The Harmonic IPTV 2.0 solution was recently deployed by Totalmovie, a Grupo Salinas company and leading video streaming and OTT service, to power its new live TV streaming service spanning 40 countries throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Our IPTV 2.0 solution offers pay-TV service providers a strategy to cost-effectively meet the increasing subscriber demand for high-quality video services on any screen," said Thierry Fautier, vice president of solutions marketing at Harmonic. "The flexible, scalable solution supports a wide range of devices, networks, protocols, and third-party technologies, enabling a smooth migration towards the long term vision of an all-HTTP ABR delivery architecture to millions of subscribers. The market demand is high for this type of streamlined architecture, which has already been pioneered in an OTT environment."

The Harmonic IPTV 2.0 solution enables a next-generation headend with unified broadcast and multiscreen components, including Harmonic's market-leading ProStream(R) with ACE(R) high-density broadcast/multiscreen transcoder, ProMedia(R) Live real-time multiscreen transcoder, ProMedia Origin multiscreen packager and streaming video server, and MediaGrid shared storage system. Through broad format support, advanced video compression techniques like multi-bitrate, multiresolution encoding, and time-shift TV capabilities, the IPTV 2.0 solution provides operators with all of the elements they need to support a wide range of services and devices in the most scalable and economical manner possible. Harmonic's IPTV 2.0 solution is a perfect framework to migrate smoothly from IP multicast for telcos or QAM broadcast for cable MSOs to an all-HTTP ABR delivery architecture.

The unified solution consolidates an operator's broadcast and multiscreen operations down to a single headend and user interface, optimizing efficiencies and ensuring consistent service across all devices. The IPTV 2.0 solution is part of a larger ecosystem that includes third-party CMS, middleware, digital rights management (DRM), CDN, and set-top boxes. Operators choose which components they need to support their pay-TV services, and can easily add additional components in the future. The flexible solution can seamlessly be installed within any existing architecture and work flawlessly with pre-integrated third-party components.

Harmonic's comprehensive range of solutions that bring increased operational efficiencies and cost savings to broadcast and multiscreen production and delivery will be showcased during TV Connect. Further information about Harmonic and the company's products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

