Sachtler Launches New 75mm Aluminum Tripod

Eching, Deutschland - Sachtler, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec group company, has released the next upgrade to its renowned FSB product line with its brand new ENG 75/2 D HD tripod.





This high-quality tripod for ENG professionals is the latest design from Sachtler, who has been the partner of choice for camera operators for more than 50 years. Supporting a very wide payload range up to 35kg/77.2lbs, the ENG 75/2 D HD guarantees precise camera operation. The 75 mm bowl tripod offers operators the most robust and durable option providing the ease of use and quick set up vital for all ENG applications.



The new aluminum tripod weighs just 3.1 kg/6.8 lbs, optional as ground and mid spreader versions, and incorporates premium Sachtler features such as easy and accessible controls and the high torsional stiffness required to deliver the ultimate professional performance for broadcasters.



The tripod is the ideal companion for Sachtler's renowned range of FSB fluid heads, notably the FSB 6 and FSB 8, designed for all users of DSLR and HDV camcorders.



Features of the FSB product family include Sideload or the Touch & Go mechanism that allows for super-fast connection of the camera to the head. When used in conjunction with the FSB 8 head, it is ideal choice for shooting in fast moving news set-ups - with a wide payload range of 1 to 10 kg (2.2 - 22lbs), and tried and tested Sachtler features such as the unique Speedbalance mechanism that enables even faster and finer counterbalance of the camera system. In addition, the robust tripod has been built to operate in an extreme temperature range of -40/+60 degrees centigrade (-40/+140 Fahrenheit).



Tobias Keuthen, Sachtler's Global Brand Manager, says, "Even faced with extreme conditions in ENG applications, our tripods are extremely resilient and break-proof. Each tripod has been designed for ease of use, so camera operators can go from using the tripod to shooting from the shoulder in a matter of seconds.



"This new ENG 75/2 D HD tripod allows trouble-free shooting in every environment with improved features that will provide all the control and flexibility required to deliver a best-in-class Sachtler performance."



Sachtler will showcase the new tripod at their booth (#C6025) at NAB 2014.