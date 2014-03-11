NEP Studios Introduces Transportable Control Room

Portable Control Room Provides Everything Smaller Productions Need Without Requiring a Permanent Studio

PITTSBURGH -- March 11, 2014 -- NEP Studios today announced the launch of a unique transportable studio that can be shipped to any location in North America, where it can be fully operational often in less than 12 hours. NEP's new transportable control room provides a full complement of state-of-the-art control-room equipment to accommodate productions with up to eight cameras -- making it ideal for smaller or shorter-term television programs that might not have the budget or the need to rent a permanent studio space.

"In many big cities such as New York and Los Angeles, long-term studio space for productions can, at times, be scarce," said Barry Katz, senior vice president and general manager of NEP Studios. "The new transportable control room is a direct response to our clients who need a fast and cost-effective solution, and don't want a long-term studio. With this unique transportable solution, we can offer them the capabilities of a permanent control room, complete with consoles and furniture, with the flexibility and efficiency of a flypack."

This new studio solution was designed for smaller productions that have shorter run times -- such as series pilots, shows that are in a limited-audience testing period, talk shows, magazine shows, multicamera corporate or enterprise video projects, or productions that rely mainly on webcasting.

Although this transportable solution can be customized to include any equipment combination specified by the client, the standard configuration supports productions of six to eight cameras and includes a choice of a Grass Valley Kayak, Kalypso, Karrera, or Kayenne switcher; a 48-input Studer Vista 5 audio-mixing desk; a six-channel DVD-RAM recorder; and eight DVE systems. Also included are a complete Riedel intercom system, an integrated router, and a monitor wall that can be scaled and configured to the size and dimensions of the production space. NEP's transportable control room includes chairs and consoles that can be assembled in up to three rows to accommodate up to 10 technicians and production staff.

"We're excited about this new transportable control room, because it adds a truly unique and flexible solution to NEP's worldwide pool of industry-leading resources," Katz said. "It also broadens the range of solutions we are able to offer our clients for smaller, short-term productions -- adding more scalability to our offerings."

# # #

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, and technical host broadcasting services that set the global industry standard. NEP is based in Pittsburgh, USA, and has offices throughout Australia, the United Kingdom, and United States. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.