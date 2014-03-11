Broadpeak Teams With Eutelsat to Optimize Satellite Delivery of OTT Multiscreen Services

RENNES, France -- March 10, 2014 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, and mobile operators worldwide, today announced that it has teamed with global satellite provider Eutelsat to improve the delivery of OTT multiscreen services. Utilizing a combination of Broadpeak's nanoCDN and Eutelsat's "smart LNB" technologies, operators can cost-effectively deliver high-quality live TV channels over satellite to millions of subscriber devices, including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets, using the same bandwidth. At CABSAT 2014 in Dubai, March 11-13, stand E1-10, Eutelsat will demonstrate the two technologies, explaining how Broadpeak and Eutelsat are transforming the delivery of DTH satellite services.

Eutelsat's "smart LNB" is a low-cost device that bundles DTH reception of TV channels with a narrowband satellite return channel for short transmissions of IP packets. As such, it opens the door for broadcasters to operate their own ecosystem of linear television and connected TV services direct by satellite.

Leveraging the multicast capabilities of the network, Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN technology allows operators to cost-effectively deliver high-quality, live OTT video services to millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second. By effectively managing video consumption peaks that are not supported by the network infrastructure, nanoCDN dramatically improves the scalability of live OTT TV content.

"The combination of our two technologies is a game changer in the world of OTT multiscreen delivery via satellite," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. "Relying on the power of multicast, operators can cost-effectively deliver high-quality live TV channels over Eutelsat satellites to an endless number of subscribers anywhere, anytime, and on any device."

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

# # #

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 34 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies. Eutelsat's satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband, and government communications to be established irrespective of a user's location. Headquartered in Paris with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 32 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: http://www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak_nanoCDN.jpg