Forbidden Technologies Opens First North American Office

LONDON -- March 6, 2014 -- Forbidden Technologies plc (AIM: FBT), the AIM-quoted owner and developer of the market-leading cloud-based video platform FORscene, today announced that it has opened an office in Burbank, Calif., to boost support for North American customers.

"We have seen a dramatic increase in FORscene inquiries and demo requests from media operations in the U.S. with no sign of slowing, so it was critically important for us to establish a permanent presence in North America," said Greg Hirst, business development director, Forbidden Technologies. "We chose to open an office in Burbank because of its proximity to California's thriving post-production community. Being in the heart of Hollywood means we're able to offer those customers local sales and support, while at the same time providing more direct service to customers throughout North America."

Forbidden's Burbank office is located at 2600 W. Olive Ave., on the fifth floor. Brian Boring serves as general manager and is the primary contact for Forbidden's North American operations. The office phone number is +1 (818) 333-5072.

More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbiddentech.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/ForbiddenTechnologies/Forbidden-BurbankOffice-OutsideFront.jpg

About Forbidden Technologies plc

Forbidden Technologies plc is an award-winning technology company that develops and delivers cloud-based solutions for collaborative video post-production. Its flagship product, FORscene, is one of the world's most advanced cloud-based video post-production platforms. Launched at IBC in 2004, FORscene has been used to log, edit, review, and publish more than 3 million hours of professional video content. Listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market, Forbidden partners with high-profile media and technology organisations including Atos, BIM, deltatre, EVS, and Key Code Media. More information about FORscene can be found at www.forscene.co.uk. More information about Forbidden Technologies can be found at www.forbidden.co.uk.