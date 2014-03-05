Bittree Expands Global Footprint With New Dealers in Israel and Austria

GLENDALE, Calif. -- March 5, 2014 -- Bittree today announced its entry into the Israeli and Austrian broadcast markets through new reseller agreements with Altman Broadcast Services (ABS) and AMEC. ABS will represent Bittree's full line of professional audio and video patching solutions in Israel, while AMEC will serve as the company's distributor in Austria.

"We're proud to welcome ABS and AMEC to our international network of resellers and distributors," said Glenn Garrard, CEO, Bittree. "Both partners are the ideal choice in their respective markets, and they are already applying their expertise and local market knowledge to create new opportunities for our solutions."

Founded in 1987, ABS has become the leading provider of professional video, audio, and ICT solutions to the Israeli market. With a full staff of expert engineers and technicians, ABS represents many of the top brands in broadcasting technology including Miranda, Grass Valley, VITEC, Lynx, ARRI, and Thomson Video Networks.

"Bittree's solutions add a great deal of value to our product line," said Eitan Beckenstein, senior sales manager for broadcast and new media, ABS. "Not only are the Bittree patching systems easy to integrate, but they're also priced very attractively for our audio/video customers -- many of whom are facing significant budget constraints as they continue to evolve to digital and multiplatform operations."

With headquarters in Vienna, AMEC has more than 15 years of experience as a broadcast systems integrator, offering a range of consulting, planning, integration, construction, and maintenance services for many types of production and post-production facilities. Well-known brands represented by AMEC include Snell, DNF, Extron, RTS/Telex, Blueshape, Teracue, and Sennheiser.

"We pride ourselves on being a technical problem-solver for our clients, so Bittree's solutions fit right into our product set," said Erwin Keil, president at AMEC. "Bittree's reliable and cost-effective products enable us to build complete turnkey solutions for our customers without their having to go to other vendors for patchbays. And, because Bittree's products are so well-known in the industry, our customers are very comfortable with our recommending the patching solutions."

More information about Bittree's full range of video and audio patching systems is available at www.bittree.com.

# # #

About Bittree

Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patching systems that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Designed and manufactured to rigid quality standards based on consistency and performance, Bittree's patching solutions are renowned for their long-term functionality and dependability -- especially for mission-critical operations. Based in California, Bittree serves high-profile media and entertainment customers around the world. More information is available at www.bittree.com.