Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Nucomm Connect Live Wins Star Award from Editors of TV Technology Europe at IBC 2012

Versatile Live Video HD Transmitter Celebrated for Innovations in Combining COFDM with 4G Technology



AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 24, 2012 - Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, is proud to announce that its Nucomm Connect Live Video HD transmitter is the winner of the 2012 STAR (Superior Technology Award Recipient) Award presented by the editorial staff of TV Technology Europe magazine at the 2012 IBC show.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized for the high-end technological innovations we are providing to the professional broadcast industry,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “Being honored by TV Technology Europe, a prestigious industry publication reinforces our commitment to simplify and streamline the production workflow, while offering a high-performance tool for our broadcast customers.”

The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editors and writers reviewed a variety of products, their technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose the winners.

“STAR awards are given to interesting new products that help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way,” says Mark Hallinger, editor of TV Technology Europe. “The products selected help advance the industry—some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products.”

With video quality as its cornerstone, the Nucomm Connect Livecombines the ultimate in COFDM wireless camera technology and 4Gtechnology to produce the most versatile live news wireless camera system on the market today. In COFDM mode the unit covers the entire BAS 2-GHz frequency band. Additionally, the unit is available in the 5.8-GHz non-licensed band. For day-to-day news-story coverage, the 4G link can be used to transport HD video back to the studio in near real time. Depending on your needs, latency versus video quality can be quickly tuned between three preset modes (interview, balanced and high-quality) via the intuitive touch LCD display.

The Connect Live is essentially two products in one—with its dual COFDM and 4G capabilities—and is ideally suited for live and outside broadcast as well as news bureau applications.These new 4G capabilities allow broadcasters to cover live breaking news from locations that would have been too costly or difficult to reach with traditional methods. They also offer an economical option for added flexibility and reach for breaking news and real-time reporting.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found atwww.vitecgroup.com.