Hackenbacker Tackles The Audio Post For Hunted – A Major New Series For BBC One and HBO Cinemax

After completing the audio post production for all 10 series of the drama Spooks, Soho-based post production facility Hackenbacker has returned to the world of espionage – this time tackling the audio post for Hunted, a new eight-part suspense thriller produced by Kudos Film & Television in association with Big Light Productions, for BBC One and HBO’s Cinemax channel.

Written and created by the award-winning American television writer and producer Frank Spotnitz (The X-Files, Strike Back),HuntedstarsMelissa George (The Slap, In Treatment) as Sam, a highly skilled operative for an elite private intelligence firm who survives an attempt on her life that may have been orchestrated by members of her own team. Once she returns to the firm, she performs her secretive duties

without knowing who to trust and who wants her dead.

Adam Rayner (Hawthorne, Mistresses) plays Sam’s colleague at the firm and love interest. The dedicated and complex members of the firm operate in the shadows and must often confront life and death

situations on secret missions where sometimes they are unaware of who or what they are fighting for.

Filmed on location in Scotland, London and Morocco, Hunted is scheduled to be screened by the BBC from October 4that 9 pm. Additional cast includes Stephen Dillane (Game Of Thrones), Morven Christie (The Sinking Of The Laconia) Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, Strike Back), Lex Shrapnel (Captain America: The First Avenger), Uriel Emil (Criminal Justice), Patrick Malahide (Five Days, Billy Elliot),

Stephen Campbell Moore (The Bank Job, History Boys) and Oscar Kennedy (Toast).

Hackenbacker was chosen to handle the audio post production for Hunted on the basis of its Award-winning reputation for creating superb broadcast audio.

Frank Spotnitz says: "It was a joy collaborating with Nigel and his team at Hackenbacker. The work they did on Hunted was nothing short of spectacular. Their passion, attention to detail and artistry shine through in every moment of the series. They are true storytellers."

Nigel Heath, founder of Hackenbacker, adds: “It was such a thrill to be approached by Kudos and HBO to provide sound services on this great production. For me, there was the added bonus of being able to work again with returning director SJ Clarkson for who’s work I have huge respect – and, of course, Frank

Spotnitz, who has created so much incredible entertainment over the years. The producers have encouraged bold and original use of sound in this show, and the mix review sessions have had that wonderful feeling of everyone in the room (and there are sometimes quite a lot of us!) really wanting to achieve the same end result. For what is actually a large and technically demanding show there’s been a lot of fun in the studio, too. The composer Ruth Barrett has done a superb job and all of us on the sound crew are really quite chuffed with the final result. It’s been a real pleasure to work on and a fantastic experience

for all of us."

