Silvus Technologies to Introduce MN-MIMO Wireless to the Broadcast Market at NAB 2014

MN-MIMO is the result of more than 9 years and $40M of Research and Development, funded by the US Government. MN-MIMO utilizes the latest advances in cutting-edge military technology to provide wireless video and data communications in the harshest of environments where traditional systems fail. Touting COFDM modulation, up to 4x4 MIMO, and mesh networking capability, MN-MIMO has been proven to provide higher throughput, longer range, better reliability, and more flexibility than any commercial or military wireless standard available today.

Silvus’ StreamCaster transceivers feature MN-MIMO technology at the core. New in 2014, Silvus has announced the SC3822 mini MIMO transceiver as the latest addition to the StreamCaster family. Smaller, lighter, and with lower power consumption, SC3822 is ideal for portable applications such as cameraback/backpack ENG, director's video assist, and live POV sports.

SC3822 can be connected directly to the latest breed of network connected cameras (such as Panasonic’s AJ-PX5000 and JVC’s GY-HM650 and GY-HM890) to provide wireless video as well as camera control. For more demanding applications, StreamCaster can be paired with high performance, low latency 3rd party video encoders. Silvus also offers MN-MIMO technology to reputable manufacturers in order to meet the specific market needs, such as broadcast-friendly cameraback/backpack packaging and bonding with 3G/4G networks. Furthermore, Silvus works through its systems integrators to provide turn-key installations for ENG trucks, news helicopters, and towers.

Please visit Silvus Technologies at NAB 2014 in booth C855 to see a live demo of StreamCaster and learn how our MN-MIMO technology is revolutionizing the way people think about newsgathering.

About Silvus Technologies



Privately held and headquartered in Los Angeles, Silvus Technologies develops complex MIMO technologies that are expected to reshape broadband wireless connectivity worldwide. Backed by an unmatched team of PhD scientists and design engineers, its technologies provide enhanced wireless data throughput, wireless interference mitigation, anti-jamming, spatial cancellation, and improvement of Quality of Service (QoS) for the support of critical video and data transmissions.

