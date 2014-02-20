Barnfind Turns to AMP for Solid Support in Western US

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, Norwegian manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform, has strengthened its presence in the western US by partnering with Asia Media Products (AMP), a manufacturer’s rep company based in Burbank, CA. Wiggo Evensen, CEO, Barnfind, made the announcement from the Company’s headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway.

Representing a wide range of high-end technologies critical to the broadcast, post, and production markets, AMP focuses on delivering best in class technology solutions to the customers found in these verticals. AMP was Co-founded by Robert Stacy, CEO, and Grady Sellards, CTO, experienced professionals with a combination of specialized backgrounds in workflow design, sales and channel development, marketing, and product management.

“Barnfind is a unique platform, which through its simplicity will enable great flexibility for facilities, allowing them to save money, time, and energy,” said CEO, Robert Stacy. “We are excited about this partnership with Barnfind Technologies, and feel that it epitomizes our best in class product philosophy.”

“We welcome AMP into the Barnfind family,” Evensen commented. “Robert and Grady are true customer-oriented partners who understand our technology and will tailor solutions to fit each individual need. Their combined sales and technical experience will serve us and our customers well as we expand our market reach in the western US.”

About Barnfind Technologies AS

Barnfind Technologies, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption platform that supports numerous signals in one frame.

