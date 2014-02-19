NEP Denali's Hugh Healy Part of Team That Receives NAMM TEC Award for Outstanding Audio Engineering for 55th Annual Grammy Awards

PITTSBURGH -- Feb. 19, 2014 -- NEP today announced that Hugh Healy, audio engineer for NEP Denali, has received a NAMM Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Creative Achievement in the Remote Production/Recording or Broadcast category. Healy was honored for his role as audio engineering supervisor for the 55th Annual Grammy Awards.

Presented annually by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation at The NAMM Show, the TEC Awards are the foremost program recognizing the achievements of audio professionals. Healy and fellow audio engineers, Joel Singer and Mark Linett from Music Mix Mobile (M3), were nominated as a team for the award by Tom Holmes, lead production mixer for the 55th Annual Grammy Awards. NEP Denali provided mobile broadcast facilities and engineering support for the program.

"The NAMM TEC Award is a unique honor because it recognizes technical achievement, an area that tends to be more 'behind the scenes' in live entertainment production," said Healy. "I was proud to serve with an outstanding team of audio professionals for the 55th Annual Grammy Awards, including my fellow award recipients Joel and Mark, who did an outstanding job of mixing the musical acts for the show."

A well-known audio engineer, Healy specializes in providing audio engineering solutions for a broad range of live television productions with credits including the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, and Academy of Country Music Awards. He has served as the primary audio engineer for NEP Denali for more than 14 years.

"We want to congratulate Hugh for his NAMM TEC Award, which highlights his outstanding contribution on behalf of NEP Denali for one of the biggest and most visible live events on the television schedule," said George Hoover, NEP chief technology officer. "The high caliber of the other nominees -- including the 35th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, another NEP Denali production -- shows how competitive the field was and speaks to the technical excellence of the NEP Denali audio team. The fact that Hugh was nominated by his peers on the production mixing team is strong recognition of his talent."

# # #

About NEP

With the world's most advanced equipment, largest fleet of mobile units, and global production studios to suit every genre, NEP enables its clients to execute, deliver, and display exceptional productions on any platform around the world. For more than 30 years, NEP has ensured its clients' success by delivering superior service and building lasting relationships with a passion for continuous innovation. NEP's talented staff is committed to acting with integrity and working as a team to deliver comprehensive solutions for remote production, studio production, video display, and technical host broadcasting services that set the global industry standard. NEP is based in Pittsburgh, USA, and has offices throughout Australia, the United Kingdom, and United States. For more information, visit www.nepinc.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are acknowledged as property of their respective owners.