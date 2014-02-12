Unified Video Technologies Opens New R&D Center in Israel

Miami, Florida – February 12, 2014 -- Unified Video Technologies (UNIV), a provider of complete media ecosystems and software services for broadcasters, enterprises and the entertainment industry, announced that it has established a research and development facility in Herzliya, Israel. Located in the heart of Israel’s Silicon Wadi, the R&D Center is headed by Ariel Matzkin, UNIV’s CTO. The center, which opened on February 1, is fully staffed with senior system architects, video workflow architects and engineers, mobile app developers, web developers, back office developers, CMS integrators and other professionals experienced in developing software solutions for managing and delivering video.

UNIV chose to locate its R&D facility in Israel because of its rare concentration of broadcast technology specialists who are creative, innovative and have an exceptionally high level of expertise.

At its R&D facility, UNIV is developing a line of advanced managed services that will enable clients to enjoy cutting edge capabilities without all the hassle of deploying new devices and systems on their premises. UNIV adds a layer of control and administration to innovative technologies that are on the market, making them compatible with existing workflows and easy to integrate. In order to accommodate the needs and limitations of companies challenged by the rapid obsolescence and high capital costs of broadcast media solutions, all solutions are designed as managed services that are provided on OPEX basis.

“The new R&D center will build on our success in designing cutting-edge solutions such as our uVOD OTT white-label managed service platform and iVE real-time 360° video stitching and streaming solution for rich interactive video experiences,” said Ariel Matzkin, CTO of UNIV. “UNIV sees great commercial potential in the managed services market and now has the house resources necessary to act quickly to play a major role in it.”

Matzkin adds that the pipeline is already filling up with solutions that exploit the expanding universe of delivery platforms, file-based video and anywhere, anytime viewing.

“These technologies will enable a much broader clientele to access and benefit from solutions that generate revenues without risky capital investment,” said Matzkin. “In our new Israel R&D center, UNIV has assembled the experience and the knowledge to streamline the development of better products and technologies and their delivery to our clients.”

Unified Video Technologies (UNIV) develops and implements powerful video software-as-a-service and managed service solutions for OTT delivery, digital workflows, second-screen applications and media archives. Based on advanced networking and digital video technology, UNIV video solutions are agile, accessible and affordable for broadcasters, content providers and media companies. Through close consultation and collaboration with its customers, UNIV empowers enterprises and broadcasters to leverage media to advance their business goals. Visit the company’s website atwww.univtec.com