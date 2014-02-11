Litepanels Announces Opening of Expanded Headquarters

Chatsworth, Calif. - Litepanels(r), a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of LED lighting for the broadcast and production industries, has opened the doors of its new facility in Chatsworth, Calif. Significantly larger than the company's previous headquarters, Litepanels made the move to a bigger footprint to support the growing demand for their proprietary LED technology in the production and broadcast communities.

Founded in the heart of the film community in 2001, Litepanels continues to operate their primary business, engineering, and production operations in the Los Angeles area. "When we looked to expand, it was important to us to stay close to the L.A. film community," commented Litepanels Vice President of Global Marketing Chris Marchitelli. "Litepanels has grown from humble garage beginnings to become one of the leaders in the film and television lighting industry, and we wanted to keep jobs here in the city that helped us to get our start."

Formerly operating in just over 11,000 square feet, the new Chatsworth facility covers more than 24,000 square feet. "The new facility gives us increased space for equipment, more offices for our growing staff, and a bigger staging area to meet deliveries, but this move was about more than real estate," continued Marchitelli. "Our new headquarters gives us greater latitude for research and development, so we can continue to foster the culture of innovation that has been key to our success. We are excited to be moving into such a beautiful new facility, and we know it would not have been possible without the support and loyalty of our customers."

Litepanels has also unveiled a new logo as part of the culmination of a yearlong rebranding effort. "Litepanels is a trailblazer in LED technology. We have evolved our product line beyond panels to include the largest lineup of LED Fresnels in the industry. With that, we knew it was time to update our logo so that it was instantly recognizable and reflective of the innovation of our fixtures," noted Marchitelli. "We are launching some exciting products this year, and we are proud that they will be branded with the new Litepanels logo."

About Litepanels

Litepanels, a Vitec Group brand, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED (light emitting diode) lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy(r) award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world's leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker free, color accurate, fully-dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly fixtures can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at www.Litepanels.com.

About the Vitec Group

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

