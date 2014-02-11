Front Porch Digital Inks Deal With thePlatform to Provide Leading Cloud-Based Video-Publishing Service Via LYNX Cloud CSM System

LAFAYETTE, Colo. -- Feb. 10, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that it has signed an agreement with thePlatform(TM), the leading white-label video-publishing company, to offer cloud-based video-publishing services to Front Porch Digital customers throughout the global media and entertainment industry. Under the agreement, Front Porch Digital will integrate thePlatform's mpx video-publishing system into the Front Porch Digital LYNX(SM) cloud-based CSM system for managing media assets. By taking advantage of mpx through the LYNX platform, LYNX users can more easily and affordably monetize assets and build new revenue streams.

"Front Porch Digital is a global leader in mission-critical workflow solutions for digital file-based video operations of all kinds," said Chris Drake, vice president of business development at thePlatform. "With mpx, Front Porch Digital can now offer its customers a complete, hosted multiscreen video-publishing solution in the cloud. We look forward to supporting the needs of the company's diverse customers around the world."

Front Porch Digital's LYNX customers will be able to use mpx to upload, manage, and distribute videos to their own websites, third-party sites, smartphones, tablets, and more. In addition, mpx provides LYNX users with a simple Web-based console for managing their video libraries, highly customizable video players with automated social networking tools, enterprise-grade reliability, and more -- all accessible from the LYNX interface.

"More and more of our DIVArchive customers are embracing our LYNX cloud-based solution for storing and managing their assets with adaptable, on-demand scalability that reduces capital expenses and operational costs. Now, those customers can get the same benefits from a renowned video-publishing solution that's available directly through LYNX," said Andy Hurt, vice president, product management and marketing, Front Porch Digital. "thePlatform makes video publishing easy and scalable for many of the largest media and entertainment companies in the world, and now the same mpx reliability and performance our customers get through our DIVApublish system is available in our cloud solution as well."

About thePlatform

thePlatform(TM) is the leading white-label video management and publishing company. Media companies rely on thePlatform as their open, central hub for managing, monetizing, and syndicating billions of professionally produced video views annually. The company's services provide unmatched versatility for designing and supporting video businesses on PCs, mobile devices, and TV. Customers include: A+E Networks, Astral, BT, Cablevision, CBC, Comcast, Cox Communications, E!, Engage Sports Media, the Golf Channel, HIT Entertainment, Liberty Global, LSDLive, NBC Local Media, NBC Sports Regional Networks, Outdoor Channel, Oxygen, Rogers, Shaw Media, Style, Syfy, Time Warner Cable, Travel Channel Media, truTV, USA Network, Viaplay, and numerous others. With more than a decade's history of service, thePlatform is an independent subsidiary of Comcast based in Seattle, Wash. For more information: www.thePlatform.com.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

