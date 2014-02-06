Aframe Helps Mass AV Produce Corporate Videos 40 % Faster By Collaborating Securely in the Cloud

February 06, 2014 07:00 AM Eastern Standard Time



BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aframe announced that Mass AV is using Aframe’s cloud video

production platform as a key part of its strategy to expand in the corporate video production market – by making

the firm and its clients hyper efficient with an advanced digital workflow that fully utilizes the time savings, secure backup and mobility afforded by cloud computing. As the early year’s sales kickoff meeting season brought heightened workloads, Aframe allowed Mass AV to move video projects from start to finish

an estimated 40% faster –and offer secure collaboration features to its clients more typically offered by large video production firms, without requiring major IT investment, set-up time and costs.

With 93% of corporations creating video communications projects in 2013 – a 15% increase from 2012 alone1 - Mass AV’s experience with Aframe spotlights the advantages that corporate video producers can gain

from using cloud video production approaches to maximize revenue and growth potential.

“Aframe is a massive efficiency tool across the entire workflow. All that hassle that goes into preparing a video for editing by interpreting the feedback of someone who isn’t sitting next to you, is all gone,” said Nicholas Priest, Senior Creative Associate at Mass AV. “We were searching for a solution that lets clients view video and make comments or edits online, instead in emails and Post-It Notes. This is everything we need it to be – fast, richly featured, easy to deploy, and intuitive.”

Mass AV uses Aframe as the equivalent of personalized client portal for sharing rough cuts and final versions – without the IT hassles and set up. After filming a project, Mass AV’s uploads rough cuts and final copies of video projects into Aframe as full-resolution source, which Aframe converts to an h.264 proxy copy available as a Web link. Mass AV then sends Web links for client review anywhere, anytime – on a laptop, on a tablet,

at work or the airport or at home. Since MassAV’s clients also have Aframe access and logins, they can review and comment conveniently; right on the video frame of interest – and the MassAV team see client comments immediately on their end. This streamlines the process for all involved and keeps content organized for future client access and review. Content is stored securely in Aframe’s private cloud, which also saves MassAV on doing physical disk backups at the office.



For example, Aframe allowed Mass AV to upload about 400 GB – two full days of shooting - to create a package of recruitment and HR videos for a growing medical company that were featured at the firm’s January sales kickoff meeting. Because all comments were made online, right onto the proxy copy itself, there was no need to write down the corresponding time code. The project typically would have taken four weeks, but with Aframe, was completed in just two weeks. And because all content remained on Aframe, the follow-on product video project could leverage the well -organized, already accessible previous footage just as efficiently.

Mass AV also took full advantage of Aframe’s tagging services, where a staff indexes video by entering keywords, logs and phrases to make footage discoverable quickly, so its team can find that perfect needle in

a haystack moment fast. In addition, because Aframe adheres to the industry’s most stringent security standards, Mass AV has been able to bid for projects where its internal workflow specifications must be vetted as a condition of doing business - knowing Aframe’s solution will fully comply to clients’ most demanding requirements.

“Corporate video producers are increasingly turning to Aframe for smarter ways to collaborate on video both internally and with their clients,” said David Peto, CEO of Aframe. “We’re delighted that Mass AV and

others are taking the same secret sauce that big broadcaster have been using, and applying to streamline their workflows.”

About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video production system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and

streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user

changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip. Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.

