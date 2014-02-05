Bittree NAB 2014 Show Preview

At the 2014 NAB Show, Bittree will display its newest innovations in patchbays and patching solutions, each designed to help integrators and audio/video specialists achieve greater flexibility in rapidly changing media environments. Bittree highlights at this year's show include a new line of patchbays featuring convenient monitoring and a new line of data feed-through panels.

Bittree Products on Display at the 2014 NAB Show:

Bittree Video Monitoring Patchbay

Bittree's new 3 x 24 WECO video monitoring patchbay features an innovative design that adds an additional monitor row to the traditional two-row WECO patchbay without exceeding the 2-RU panel height. This new addition to Bittree's video monitoring patchbay product line will be on display along with a 3 x 32 Mini-WECO monitoring patchbay, showcased at NAB 2013, as well as the one-row WECO and Mini-WECO monitor panels. Because engineers can now use the third row as a test point, this design has enabled new applications for patching -- both in traditional broadcast studios and in industries ranging from aerospace and military to large content distribution centers. These patchbays provide an easy and safe way to check transmission paths without breaking the normal. Optimized for 3 Gb/s, the WECO and Mini-WECO monitoring patchbays are available in several sizes and configurations.

Photo Caption: Bittree Three-Row Video Monitoring Patchbays

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/Bittree-MonitorRowMini-WECOpatchbay.jpg

Bittree Data Feed-Through Panels

Also at the 2014 NAB Show, Bittree will showcase a new line of 24 wide, flush-mount data feed-through panels developed in response to the rapid growth of IT infrastructures in broadcast and A/V environments. These Cat6 feed-through panels are available in both shielded and unshielded versions. Front panels are silkscreen-numbered and can be supplied with optional designation strips. Bittree's fiber-optic LC, SC, and ST 24-position panels now also have the same flush-mount design.

Photo Caption: Bittree Data Feed-Through Panels

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Bittree/Bittree-DataFeed-ThroughPanel-side.jpg

Company Quote:

"At this year's NAB Show, we're looking forward to showcasing Bittree's newest innovations in high-quality, high-density patching equipment. As media enterprises migrate to next-generation production capabilities such as 4K, one of their biggest considerations is cost -- especially in the realm of cabling and signal routing. By providing a centralized and convenient location for engineers to rapidly patch audio and video signals, Bittree's solutions offer an extremely effective means of offsetting the additional cabling costs of advanced production."

-- Glenn Garrard, CEO, Bittree

Company Overview:

Bittree is dedicated to offering state-of-the-art patching systems that streamline signal routing and troubleshooting in media and entertainment operations of all sizes. The company offers an innovative line of audio, video, and data patchbays for use in broadcasting, postproduction, and pro A/V operations. Designed and manufactured to rigid quality standards based on consistency and performance, Bittree's patching solutions are renowned for their long-term functionality and dependability -- especially for mission-critical operations. Based in California, Bittree serves high-profile media and entertainment customers around the world. More information is available at www.bittree.com.