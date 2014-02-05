The Padcaster Mini Kickstarts Production Dreams

Shoot, edit and upload HD footage with the iPad mini and Padcaster Mini rig; back the 30-day Kickstarter campaign today to receive exclusive perks

New York City, New York – February 5, 2014 – The creators of the Original Padcaster and Padcaster Air transformed your iPad into a mobile production studio, putting form and function in league with your imagination. The Padcaster won the filmmaking community over with its elegant simplicity, and now they are ready to see the line of gear expand. “We’re asked repeatedly when a version for the iPad mini will be released,” says Josh Apter, the company’s founder. To answer the call for a Padcaster Mini, the team behind The Padcaster is launching a Kickstarter campaign. “With the Original Padcaster and Padcaster Air Kit already in production, having been funded almost entirely out of pocket, it would be impossible to continue production while simultaneously researching and developing a Padcaster for the iPad mini.”

Dubbed “a must have” by CNET with an outstanding 4.5-star review and featured in Apple’s gorgeous new iPad Air “Your Verse” campaign, The Padcaster inspires innovative pro workflows while transforming enthusiasts into artists. Based on the same design as the Original Padcaster, The Padcaster Mini will feature a sturdy aluminum frame with a flexible insert, optimized for the iPad mini. Offering the same impressive 1080p HD video recording capabilities as the iPad Air in a smaller, lighter and more compact package, the iPad mini is the perfect Padcaster companion, making The Padcaster Mini a natural evolution in Padcaster production.

With a Kickstarter goal of $15,000 and 30 days to make it happen, the team behind The Padcaster hopes to remove the limit on creative possibilities with the addition of The Padcaster Mini to its lineup of tablet production tools. Money raised will be put toward the initial cost of designing, prototyping and manufacturing The Padcaster Mini. Those who back The Padcaster Mini Kickstarter campaign will receive exclusive perks, from a Padcaster of their choice to a baker’s dozen of famous New York City bagels to a Livestream tutorial session with Padcaster inventor Josh Apter.

The Story Behind The Padcaster

The Padcaster was conceived by real world users, field tested and thoughtfully designed to go everywhere you take your iPad. The Padcaster is a powerful iPad accessory, whether you’re making memories or making history. It mounts to your tripod with no tools required, so any family or classroom member can set it up. It’s lightweight enough for backpack broadcasters, versatile enough for shoulder mounting, and sturdy enough to stand on its own for editing or viewing. It’s affordable too, so hobbyists can leapfrog over high-end gear prices, while achieving seriously pro-level results.

The Padcaster expands with you. Effortlessly add LED lights, an on-board microphone, audio interface, accessory clamp and a monopod to simulate an instant, all-in-one production studio. Edit and upload your professional-quality footage directly from the iPad to begin showing others not just the scene, but your unique perspective.

For more information and to back The Padcaster Mini Kickstarter campaign, please visit:https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/thepadcaster/padcaster-mini-on-the-fly-filmmaking-with-the-ipad

More On the Padcaster

The Padcaster continues to be recognized by many for its unique ability to transform the iPad into an on-the-go filmmaking device that facilitates and encourages creativity.

“The Padcaster is one of those accessories that pushes the Apple iPad beyond what most people do or would think of doing with it. It takes iPad Videography to the next level.” – Joshua Goldman, CNET

“Anyone who is interested in using an iPad for filmmaking or broadcasting - either as an amateur or professionally - should consider getting the Padcaster. It’s a brilliantly conceived and well-built accessory that should be extremely popular with the video and filmmaking crowd.” – Steve Sande, TUAW

“The iPad is an amazing tool for shooting photos and video. It’s not a case. It’s not a fashion statement. It’s a tool, a piece of pro-level gear. And for the people who recognize that, the Padcaster is an equally amazing, though simple way for them to use it for video production.” – Bill Stiteler, Technology Tell

About The Padcaster, LLC

Headquartered in New York’s Flatiron District, The Padcaster LLC is an innovative startup aimed at developing tools for filmmakers and videographers of all stages of development and skill levels. Established in 2012, its flagship title product, the Padcaster, is a multifunctional iPad case that takes users from passive consumer to creative filmmaker. The Padcaster was made by and for videographers to fit the needs of just about any filmmaker working with the ever-expanding set of production tools and technology. Follow @thepadcaster on Twitter and Facebook. For more information, visit www.thepadcaster.com.

The Padcaster is a trademark of The Padcaster LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(skype) lauren.zazil

####

Padcaster Mini Kickstarter

Padcaster Mini Drawings

The Padcaster

Footage of Iguazu Falls Shot with Padcaster