Studio Technologies Debuts Model 412 Fiber Transport Systems at 2014 NAB Show

Three Models Feature SDI, MADI and Ethernet Capabilities

SKOKIE, IL, FEBRUARY 4, 2014—Studio Technologies, Inc., the manufacturer of tailored high-performance audio, video and fiber-optic products for the professional audio, installation and broadcast markets, announces its debut of the Model 412 Fiber Transport System at the 2014 NAB Show (Booth C11149). The Model 412 is a high-performance portable or rack-mounted solution for transporting multiple serial digital video, MADI digital audio, as well as gigabit Ethernet signals over single-mode optical fibers. The Model 412 comes in three versions offering a range of SDI/MADI input and output configurations.

“Working closely with our customer-partners we were alerted to the growing need for a solution that would simultaneously handle multiple SDI signals along with ‘GigE’ Ethernet,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Using the latest technology, we were able to meet those requirements as well as add support for MADI multi-channel digital audio signals and include an integrated 4-port Ethernet switch. We also made the Model 412 series energy efficient and capable of battery powered operation to accommodate any remote, OB truck or in-studio installation. The units are lightweight, run cool, and have an integrated web server for remote access. The Model 412 can be a real problem solver for any fiber-based production situation.”

The Model 412 uses optical multiplexing to transport six SDI or MADI signals over two single-mode optical fibers. The SDI or MADI signals, at rates of up to 2.97 Gb/s, are transported over the fibers at wavelengths of 1310, 1490, and 1550 nm. In typical applications, the launch power and receive sensitivity are such that signals can be transported over a minimum distance of 10 kilometers. SDI input signals can be SD (270 Mb/s), HD (1.485 Gb/s), or 3G (2.97 Gb/s). The 3G signals can be in either Level A or Level B format. DVB-ASI (270 Mb/s) signals are also compatible.

To meet the needs of contemporary broadcast and production applications in which MADI-based audio infrastructures are currently on the rise, the Model 412 Fiber Transport system provides support for MADI digital audio transport. Typical SDI-over-fiber products are not compatible with MADI signals as they utilize a different rate and modulation scheme. Each of the Model 412’s SDI/MADI channels is independent, allowing any combination of type, rate and format to be transported.

The provided Ethernet resources include those of a gigabit media converter (copper-to-optical transport), along with a 4-port twisted pair Ethernet switch. Two fibers are used to support Ethernet transport. Each of the copper ports support 10, 100, or gigabit (1000) Ethernet signals and provide auto MDI/MDI-X capabilities. All applicable IEEE® standards are supported for fast and reliable use in a range of applications.

Model 412 comes in three flavors to meet the varied needs of mobile and fixed broadcast applications. The Model 412-6T/E offers six SDI/MADI inputs, the Model 412-6R/E provides six SDI/MADI outputs, while the Model 412-3T/3R/E offers three SDI/MADI inputs and three outputs. Each unit offers a front-panel display that allows support personnel to observe the status of the SDI/MADI input and output channels along with optical transmit and receive levels. This information is also viewable on a web-connected remote device. Ethernet-related functions such as link status and optical transmit and receive power are also provided.

