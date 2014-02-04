Symetrix Partners with Attero Tech & Stewart Audio to Deliver Dante Ease

AMSTERDAM (NL) / ISE 2014 -- (February 4 2014): In a significant development for users of Audinate’s Dante media networking technology, Symetrix has announced that the latest version of its popular SymNet Composer software will enable complete configuration of select Dante-enabled Symetrix, Attero Tech and Stewart Audio products.

Settings affecting I/O levels, routing and more will be defined with SymNet Composer 2.0, which gives customers the ability to consolidate operations on a single platform where three or more were previously required.

“As a result of the release, integrators will no longer need separate software packages for each manufacturer’s product as well as Dante Controller,” comments Trent Wagner, Senior Product Manager at Symetrix. “Supported Dante-enabled products will appear side-by-side with Symetrix SymNet products in the Composer software and can be managed or configured identically to Symetrix products. Professionals who have used our Composer before will have no learning curve.”

Stewart Audio has long pursued a focus on making networked AV affordable and practical, and its current range includes innovative Dante end-points. “Our customers desire solutions that prove to be both compatible and complete in addressing their audio challenges. The collaboration between Stewart Audio, Symetrix and Attero Tech represents a major step in that direction,” says Stewart Audio’s Chief Marketing Officer, Brian McCormick.

He continues: “By collaborating on solutions we can create the right outcomes for our customers. With all the difficulties consultants and integrators face daily, presenting them with a comprehensive answer to an application is what this partnership is really about.”

Mike Sims, Director of Marketing and Sales at Attero Tech – which produces a trio of Dante interfaces – welcomes the partnership as “the next logical step” in the interoperability of Dante networked audio systems. “Our goal has been to make deployment of these systems as seamless as possible, while allowing consultants and integrators to choose best-of-class products from a variety of manufacturers. This is the future of interoperability,” he declares.

The initial response from the integrator community is also encouraging. Chuck Mitchell is owner of California-based Technology of the Arts and recently undertook a Dante-centric installation involving Symetrix and Attero Tech products. “Dante is rapidly becoming a default choice for all manner of projects in the installed environment,” he says. “The partnership between Symetrix, Attero Tech and Stewart Audio around the use of Dante-based systems is to be warmly welcomed as it helps to bring every installer’s dream of blanket interoperability that little bit closer to being realised.”



