Turkey's National Public Broadcaster Selects Litepanels(tm)

CHATSWORTH, Calif. - The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, TRT, has selected a range of fixtures from LED lighting pioneer Litepanels(tm), for its brand new studios in the company's Ankara headquarters. The Litepanels' equipment was selected as part of the organization's bid to improve efficiencies in both costs and energy savings across its multiple studios.

The two studios, home to the network's rolling and hourly news programs, have recently been installed with 82 of Litepanels' renowned 1x1 Mono daylight fixtures, together with range of 2x1 manual yokes, which mount two 1x1 fixtures side-by-side.

TRT has been operating out of its Ankara base for more than forty years, and transmits a wide array of international and domestic programs, from news and live sports, to popular music and magazine programs.

Litepanels' regional partner in Turkey, Asimetrik Sound Lighting and Visual Systems, managed the TRT installation. Mehmet Sabri Erman, Asimetrik's project manager said, "In the past TRT used traditional tungsten lighting in its studios and since the introduction of the Litepanels fixtures the organization has seen a significant reduction in its air conditioning and energy bills. The cost savings have been substantial, and TRT has also been equally impressed with the outstanding quality of light from the 1x1 fixtures.

"We received excellent feedback from Halil Parlak and Ufuk Genç, the project managers at TRT," adds Erman. "They were very satisfied with the installation and the level of support offered."

The Litepanels family of 1-foot square LED arrays offers a number of options with daylight, tungsten, variable colour and variable focus fixtures that output the company's signature full spectrum white light. This revolutionary modular lighting system provides 1x1 of pure, luminous, soft, directional output and gives an unmatched level of lighting control.

The 1X1 Mono panels are used by many of the world's biggest broadcasters and have been deemed the most versatile production light ever built. One of the many advantages the fixtures have brought to studios like TRT is that they are absolutely heat-free, so the fixture can be placed comfortably close to talent and creates an unmatched soft, wraparound light for the broadcaster.

About Litepanels

Litepanels, a Vitec Group brand, was founded in 2001 by five professional gaffers and engineers who saw the future and pioneered LED (light emitting diode) lighting for motion pictures, television, and the audio-visual industry. Their Emmy(r) award-winning technology has now been used on thousands of productions worldwide and is trusted by the world's leading broadcast organizations. Litepanels continues to expand its suite of flicker free, color accurate, fully-dimmable soft lights that talent and lighting directors admire. These environmentally friendly fixtures can pay for themselves with power savings and long life, setting a new standard in professional lighting. More information can be found at www.Litepanels.com.

About the Vitec Group

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

About Asimetrik

Asimetrik is an integrator and distributor company in Turkey. The major player in Audio-Visual and Lighting projects in Turkey and Turkic republics. Representing and Exclusive distributor many well known brands . Asimetrik is based in Ankara, Istanbul , Antalya and Izmir and serving customers in the broadcast, Audio- Visual , Lighting military , government , cooperate markets.