Mission Lutheran Church Builds New Audio Infrastructure on Riedel RockNet 100 Digital Audio Network

GLENDALE, Calif. -- Jan. 29, 2014 -- Riedel Communications, a leading provider of real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks, today announced that Mission Lutheran Church, located in Laguna Niguel, Calif., is using a Riedel RockNet 100 digital audio network solution to support its dynamic new contemporary worship service and Praise Team. The new Riedel system, supplied and installed by Delicate Electronics as part of a sanctuary remodel, provides a straightforward solution for bringing the main worship center inputs from the stage to a Yamaha LS9 console.

"The RockNet system installed easily and has since provided excellent audio quality during our services," said Deb McGowan, director of music ministry at Mission Lutheran Church. "We've been very happy with how the equipment has performed for us so far, and we enjoy knowing that its built-in redundancy will assure the ongoing reliability of our audio infrastructure."

RockNet 100 is a cost-effective, high-quality audio interface bundled with an expansion card for Yamaha digital mixing consoles. The flexible digital audio network gives users an economical way to enter the world of RockNet digital audio networks. Based on Riedel's renowned RockNet 300 technology, RockNet 100 provides 80 audio channels with the same digital audio quality and ease of use. Setup is simple and can be completed within minutes, without a computer. The system is auto-addressing and can be easily configured via the front panel or via Riedel's intuitive RockWorks software.

"When the quality and reliability of audio transport is critical, as in the worship setting, the RockNet 100 is an ideal solution," said Christopher Street, general manager for North and Central America at Riedel Communications. "It provides exceptional audio quality complemented by a high level of reliability and intuitive operation at a great price point."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-RockNet_300.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MissionLutheranChurch-NewSanctuary.jpg

