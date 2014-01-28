Bexel Expands Roster to Grow New Business

BURBANK, Calif. - Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, announces the addition of Jeff Bown and Sandra Doerr, who will serve as strategic account managers for the growing company.

Bown comes to Bexel with extensive broadcast experience. He will be charged with expanding existing markets, opening up new markets, and strategically partnering with key M&E clients to enhance their workflow capabilities in all facets of production and post-production. Bown most recently worked for Stiletto Television where he was the post-production supervisor on multiple seasons of Animal Planet's Treehouse Masters. Bown's previous experience includes sales and business development positions with S&T Corp. and Wexler Video where he played a key role in expanding the growth of both companies.

Doerr will be responsible for building network, cable and studio relationships within the broadcast industry. She brings a wealth of experience in sports broadcasting, working previously with NBC Sports Network and ESPN. Doerr has worked on remote productions since 1990 when she began with ESPN. Her industry knowledge and skill set closely align with Bexel's strengths as a provider of remote broadcast services.

"The addition of Jeff and Sandra to the Bexel team helps us to achieve our goal of being an indispensable part of any production environment, providing innovative and reliable solutions," says Bexel President and General Manager Halid Hatic. "At Bexel, our team is focused on our clients' needs and consistently delivering the quality of service our brand has been built upon."

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Vitec Group

Capture the moment(tm)

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.