Riedel Products at BVE 2014

MediorNet Processing Features

The MediorNet real-time network for video, audio, data, and communications is well-known for its networked approach to signal distribution and routing. At BVE 2014, Riedel will showcase the signal processing and conversion features of this powerful platform. These integrated features include frame store, frame synchronization, embedding and de-embedding, format conversion, a test pattern generator, timecode insertion, and quad-split capabilities.

These features are software-based so they can easily be expanded in the future without any hardware changes. Ultimately, this will eliminate the need for other external devices and results in a completely new approach to production environments, providing significant savings in infrastructure investments.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MediorNet-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet Frame

Integrated AVB Control Panel for Artist Digital Matrix Intercom

During BVE 2014, Riedel Communications will feature its new CPX-AVB expansion card for Riedel Artist 1100 series control panels. The CPX-AVB provides the next generation of AVB interfacing for Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom control panels.

The CPX-AVB is a dedicated card that fits in the expansion slot of the Artist 1100 series OLED control panels. The card turns the control panel into an AVB-enabled device, in turn making the panel's ports available within the entire AVB network. The expansion card converts two Artist ports to the AVB network and vice versa.

To enable further signal integration, Riedel offers a comprehensive suite of AVB-enabled interfaces for its Artist intercom platform. In addition to the existing Connect AVB x8 panel interface, the Connect AVB C8 offers eight AES connections on BNC. The device supports both bidirectional AES for intercom panels and unidirectional transport for broadcast AES.

The Connect AVB A8 provides eight analog inputs and outputs on RJ45 connectors. Riedel's AVB Manager offers full AVB network management and features system-wide control of all AVB components.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-AVB-Module-for-Keypanels.jpg

Photo Caption: Riedel CPX-AVB Expansion Module

WAN Production and Code One Backpack System

Code One was acquired by Riedel last year in a move that brought the company a valuable portfolio of WAN-focused solutions, as well as innovative technology for distributing video, audio, and data via mobile networks. At BVE, Riedel will have live demonstrations of the Backpack Kit Gen 2 to show how the company's application-oriented products empower users to distribute live content anywhere, at any time -- a particularly powerful capability for broadcasters and other content producers requiring mobility in live production environments.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-CodeOneReporter.jpg

Photo Caption: Backpack Kit Gen 2

Other Products on Display:

- MediorNet Modular and MediorNet Compact systems

- Performer, Artist, and Acrobat communications systems

- RockNet 100 and 300 fiber-optic converters and console interfaces

Company Quote:

"BVE is the premier broadcast event in the U.K. and an ideal time to meet with our partners and customers. We will be showcasing the signal processing capabilities of our MediorNet line of real-time signal transport and routing networks as well as products that support the AVB standard. Also, the Code One WAN-based production backpack system will be making its U.K. debut."

-- Paul Rivens, General Manager, U.K., Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

