T3Media Selects Front Porch Digital's SAMMA Migration System to Digitize Visual History of U.S. Armed Forces

LOUISVILLE, Colo. -- Jan. 27, 2014 -- Front Porch Digital, the global leader in content storage management (CSM) solutions, today announced that T3Media, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based video management and licensing services, has chosen Front Porch Digital's SAMMA(R) migration system to digitize the videotape collection of the Department of Defense (DOD) dating back to World War II. The collection is managed within the DOD by the Defense Imagery Management Operations Center (DIMOC).

The DOD collection contains a wide range of videotape formats including Betacam, VHS, and U-matic. T3Media will incorporate a seven-stream SAMMArobot into its workflow to enable automated, high-throughput migration of the Betacam material.

"Front Porch Digital's SAMMA line was a natural choice for such a large and important digitization project as this one," said Mark Lemmons, chief technology officer at T3Media. "The SAMMA migration system enables us to scale the encoding of this unique content and rapidly onboard it into our world-class platform."

Besides being able to produce multiple digital file recordings from seven videotape recorders simultaneously, SAMMArobot can monitor and improve the video signal at the same time -- all while generating associated technical metadata for every stage of the migration. It can also interface with T3Media's existing platform, retrieve the information generated during the migration process, and guarantee the creation of open video formats and genuinely interoperable technical metadata.

"T3Media is the acknowledged industry leader in enterprise-scale archive management, and we appreciate their confidence in our capabilities," said Mike Knaisch, Front Porch Digital president and CEO. "Our SAMMA products will provide a critical piece of T3Media's workflow for this project, and we're thrilled to be such a big part of preserving the visual history of our nation's armed forces."

More information about Front Porch Digital can be found at fpdigital.com. More information about T3Media can be found at t3media.com.

About T3Media

T3Media offers cloud-based storage, access, and licensing for enterprise-scale video libraries. Its technology platform and services enable media owners to generate new value from their content while managing cost and complexity. Through www.t3licensing.com and its global sales force, the company licenses sports, news, and creative footage to producers in advertising, entertainment, publishing, and emerging media.

T3Media works with the world's leading video libraries, including Discovery, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures Entertainment, National Geographic, The New York Times, and the NCAA(R). Connect with T3Media on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Front Porch Digital

Front Porch Digital is the global leader in solutions for migrating, managing, and monetizing media content. Operating on site and in the cloud, the company's purpose-built software employs the latest technologies to deliver truly flexible and scalable media workflows. Solutions delivered by Front Porch Digital appropriately manage large and complex media files and workflows while ensuring optimal performance and utmost security. More information is available at fpdigital.com.

