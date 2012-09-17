Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ Loudness Control Technology Helps Direct 8 and Direct Star Stay Within The Law

The need to comply with recently introduced broadcast audio loudness legislation has inspired French free to air digital channels Direct 8 and Direct Starto invest in new loudness control equipment from German dynamics processing specialist Jünger Audio.

Based in Puteaux, a suburb of Paris, Direct 8 specialises in delivering news, cultural programming, entertainment and film, while Direct Star focuses on music programming including music documentaries and live music broadcasts.

In conjunction with its French distributor 44.1, Jünger Audio has supplied Direct 8 and Direct Star with four D*AP LM4 four-channel digital audio processors. Each channel now has a pair of processors that are being used to control and regulate broadcast audio loudness. This investment in Jünger Audio’s EBU R128-compliant loudness control technology has ensured that both channels remain within the boundaries of new legislation recently introduced byFrance’s CSA (Conseil Supérieur de l’Audiovisuel).

Nicolas Albingre, Technical and Audio Visual Manager across both channels, says: “There are a number of loudness control solutions on the market that would have enabled us to implement the newEBU R128 loudness recommendation, but we chose Jünger Audio’s technology because we like the company’s LEVEL MAGIC™ adaptive control algorithm. LEVEL MAGIC™ is very effective at controlling loudness but it also

gives us the audio transparency we were looking for. And, of course, it is compliant with R128, so it solves that problem as well.”

Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm allows broadcasters to adjust the audio level from any source at any time, with no pumping, breathing or distortion.Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analog and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC™ is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source. Its versatility, combined with its ability to deliver high-quality audio, has made it the algorithm of choice for line and real time processing.

Direct 8 and Direct Star are now using their D*AP LM4 units as part of their transmission delivery chain and Nicolas Albingre says he is very satisfied with the results they are achieving.

Jünger Audio’s Managing Director Peter Poers, adds: “Direct 8 and Direct Star are now part of a growing number of French broadcasters, including France Television and Canal Plus, which have chosen Jünger Audio’s loudness control technology to help them comply with the new CSA regulations. While it is satisfying to be able to provide a solution to a regulatory issue, it is even more satisfying that all of these broadcasters chose our LEVEL MAGIC™ solution because they appreciate the quality and transparency of the audio it delivers.”

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities.www.junger-audio.com