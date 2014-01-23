HARMAN’s JBL Professional LSR310S Powered Studio Subwoofer With XLF Rounds Out Winning 3 Series Studio Monitor Line

ANAHEIM, California – Bringing extended low-frequency performance to music recording and post-production clients, HARMAN’s JBL Professional today introduced the new LSR310S powered studio subwoofer optimized for use with the highly successful JBL 3 Series studio monitors. The first studio monitors to incorporate JBL’s patent-pending Image Control Waveguide, the recently introduced 3 Series models provide an unprecedented level of accuracy, with exceptional imaging and detail at most affordable price points. Rounding out the 3 Series line, the new LSR310S subwoofer extends the low-frequency response of the system into the 20 Hz range while including an innovative feature that will make the sub attractive to dance music producers.

Driven by an integrated 200 Watt Class D power amplifier, a new 10-inch high excursion woofer works in concert with JBL’s patented Slip Stream Port™, delivering impressive low-frequency response below 27 Hz, with peak output of 113 dB SPL. Exceptional performance in a compact form-factor make the LSR310S the ideal choice for use in music recording and playback reference systems, and also as the “.1” LFE Low Frequency Effects speaker in surround-sound post production applications. Developed with dance music producers in mind, the sub includes a selectable XLF Extended Low Frequency setting that emulates the augmented low frequency response heard in the dance club environment. This provides a useful reference of how a dance mix will sound in the outside world.

Designed to integrate into a broad range of applications the LSR310S features balanced XLR and ¼” inputs, a selectable input sensitivity switch and three crossover settings: 80Hz, XLF and External. The 80 Hz setting implements high and low pass filters to create a seamless blend of the LSR310S with JBL’s LSR305 or LSR308 studio monitors or models from other manufacturers. The external setting bypasses all filtering, allowing use of an external crossover. The special XLF setting activates a 120Hz High Pass Filter in conjunction with a low frequency tuning that approximates the tuning used in club playback systems. Using this setting, the bass output more than doubles and the newly developed woofer/amp combination with protective limiting allow the 310S to produce extended bass output continuously without failure.

The LSR310S joins JBL’s exciting 3 Series Powered Studio Monitors, which are capturing rave reviews for their exceptional performance and value.“With the addition of the LSR310S Sub, we are able to offer a complete full range system with impressive detail, accuracy and low frequency performance at a price within reach of any studio,” said Peter Chaikin, Senior Manager Recording and Broadcast Marketing, JBL Professional. “The new XLF setting will be a welcome ‘plus’ for producers of hip-hop and dance music, conveniently bringing the sound of the club to the control room,” Chaikin added.

The LSR310S striking appearance is highlighted by a distinctive glossy black flange of the front-mounted Slip Stream™ Port. The handsome compact black enclosure is designed to fit neatly into small recording and post production studio environments.

“The 3 Series Studio Monitor line is the result of close collaboration with the production community and our retail partners and our commitment to the needs and trends of the market. The new LSR310S leverages JBL’s market leading transducer and acoustic technologies to provide an unusual level of performance and value.” Chaikin concluded The LSR310S will ship in January 2014 with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $499.00. More information is available at www.jblpro.com/3Series.

