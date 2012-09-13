ATSC/SBE Audio Loudness Management Seminar: September 27, 2012 in Los Angeles

The ADVANCED TELEVISION SYSTEMS COMMITTEE (ATSC) and SOCIETY OF BROADCAST ENGINEERS (SBE) present

2012 AUDIO LOUDNESS MANAGEMENT SEMINAR SERIES

September 27, 2012 - Los Angeles, CA

November 13, 2012 - Atlanta, GA

The ATSC and SBE are pleased to invite you to a series of valuable day-long seminars discussing important updates in DTV audio loudness standards and the implementation stage of the FCC’s Commercial Audio Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act.

Knowledgeable industry leaders will present on such topics as FCC rules and updated information on the CALM Act, practical solutions for implementation, loudness measurement and monitoring technology, receiver processing and equipment solutions, an in-depth tutorial on ATSC’s Recommended Practice A/85, and more! This informative program is a can’t-miss day for station engineers, broadcast executives, the content creation community, and other professionals!

Additional information and registration link for the September event in Los Angeles can be found online at http://www.atsc.org/cms/index.php/communications/seminars/299-2012-atsc-audio-seminars(Registration here)

For additional information, please contact Lindsay Shelton-Gross, lsheltongross@atsc.org or Kimberly Kissel, kkissel@sbe.org.

Member rates apply for ATSC and SBE members, as well as other groups (contact Lindsay for discount details)