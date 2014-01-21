EditShare Qualifies Mac OS X 10.9 for Its High-Performance Shared Storage, Media Asset Management and Archiving Solutions

Solutions facilitate advanced media sharing for Mavericks-based Avid Media Composer, Final Cut Pro and Pro Tools editing systems

Boston, MA - January 21, 2014-EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today Mac OS X 10.9 (Mavericks) compatibility for all EditShare shared storage, Flow media asset management and Ark archiving and backup products.

EditShare customers using Mavericks with Avid Media Composer 7.0.3 and 6.5.4.1, Final Cut Pro X 10.1, and Pro Tools 11.1 can connect to EditShare shared storage systems via Thursby’s DAVE 11 SMB client, or via AFP for optimal performance. Avid Media Composer 7.0.3 editors who connect to EditShare shared storage via AFP and 10GB Ethernet will see marked performance improvements even when editing multiple streams of 10-bit uncompressed HD.

About the EditShare Tapeless Workflow

EditShare seamlessly integrates high-performance shared storage solutions (XStream, Energy and Field) with video ingest (Geevs and Flow), media asset management (Flow), and archive and backup (Ark) tools to offer broadcast and post-production professionals a productivity-enhancing, tapeless workflow on a highly scalable infrastructure.

Designed to maximize collaboration and media sharing, EditShare solutions integrate with industry-standard third-party systems such as NLE and graphics, applications, sports production equipment, and MOS-compliant newsroom computer systems

About the EditShare XStream Integrated Platform

EditShare XStream is the high-performance collaborative storage solution of choice for production companies, post facilities, news operations and schools that need powerful media and project sharing plus scalability. EditShare XStream systems can start out as small as one Workflow Director with 16 drives. Then, as a facility’s needs grow, up to four storage expansion units can be added for a total of 80 drives or up to 320TB. Growing an XStream Workflow Director is achieved via PCI-e expansion, which means each set of 16 drives is powered by its own RAID controller, resulting in the fastest, lowest-latency storage. Thanks to EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA), you can also put multiple EditShare shared storage servers onto a network where they work together as a single massive storage environment. With XStream, a facility can scale both “up” and “out” – into the petabytes.

Equipped with superior collaboration features, EditShare XStream allows Avid, Apple Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere Pro, Lightworks Pro and other editors to safely share both media and projects for the ultimate in efficient post-production. In addition, XStream includes EditShare’s powerful Flow asset management and Ark backup and archiving software, turning the shared storage system into a complete end-to-end tapeless workflow solution.

About EditShare Flow Asset Management

EditShare Flow provides powerful asset management. Flow users can browse the database and view proxy file content on their desktops as well as ingest media from file-based sources such as P2 and XDCAM. Simple editing tools and metadata templates let users add details to clips, make rough cuts, and drag and drop clips and sequences into their NLEs – without requiring access to full-resolution media.

The Flow product family includes:

Flow Browse: provides advanced search functionality for media in local or shared storage as well as tools for managing your ingest process

provides an intuitive interface for stress-free logging Flow SDI and File Ingest: capture in a massive range of supported video codecs and frame rates with advanced features such as the ability to capture metadata on ingest

EditShare XStream includes 10 Flow Browse licenses and two Flow File Ingest licenses.

About EditShare Ark Backup and Archiving

Fully integrated with EditShare XStream and Flow, EditShare Ark offers facilities a tiered storage infrastructure for backup and archive:

Ark Tape provides an integrated solution for easy, energy-efficient backup and archiving of media and projects from EditShare shared storage systems. Designed for use with qualified LTO tape libraries, Ark Tape facilitates creation of any number of “Tape Pools” (groups of tapes). For example, one for your entire organization, one for each customer or project, or separate pools for on-site and off-site. Easily copy or migrate media and related files from “online” to “offline” storage, verify backed up data, and receive notifications when transfers are completed.

provides an integrated solution for easy, energy-efficient backup and archiving of media and projects from EditShare shared storage systems. Designed for use with qualified LTO tape libraries, Ark Tape facilitates creation of any number of “Tape Pools” (groups of tapes). For example, one for your entire organization, one for each customer or project, or separate pools for on-site and off-site. Easily copy or migrate media and related files from “online” to “offline” storage, verify backed up data, and receive notifications when transfers are completed. Ark Disk is built on top of hard disks that are spinning all the time – offering the advantage of high-speed performance for backup, archiving and restoration tasks. With Ark Disk, your nearline media is always just seconds away.

Ark Tape and Ark Disk are managed by the same intuitive user interface, providing the ability to easily mix Ark Tape and Ark Disk systems in the same facility. When any Ark product is combined with Flow Browse, you gain the ability to view proxy files of all archived clips and restore individual clips from the archive using the familiar Flow Browse interface.

EditShare XStream includes an Ark Tape license for management of 50 LTO tapes.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

©2014 EditShare LLC. All rights reserved. EditShare® is a registered trademark of EditShare LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

