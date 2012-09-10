Solid Camera Launches Electronic Viewfinder Support System at IBC2012

CHATSWORTH, Calif. -- Sept. 10, 2012 -- Solid Camera, the cutting-edge innovator of high-end, custom-designed, on-set tools for digital cinematography and broadcast camera applications, today launched the UnityEVF(TM) Electronic Viewfinder support system as part of the company's comprehensive Unity(TM) family. Designed to be flexible, reliable, and easy to use, the EVF system seamlessly connects cinematographers with the images they seek to capture.

"Solid Camera provides camera operators with maximum flexibility by supporting a wide range of camera mounting options and electronic viewfinder manufacturers," said Carlos Acosta, founder, Solid Camera. "Our UnityEVF support system is based on a modular design that allows operators to adapt to any environment easily, ensuring an optimal shooting experience."

Each Solid Camera UnityEVF support system includes three modular pieces: the arm, the camera dovetail mount, and the viewfinder cradle. At the heart of the EVF system is the arm, consisting of a dovetail mount on one end, a dovetail rail on the opposite end, and a rotating friction joint in the middle. The friction joint is entirely adjustable, enabling operators to position the EVF system with one hand, while also ensuring that it does not flop onto the side of the camera. The friction can be customized to suit the operator's shooting requirements and the weight of the display device mounted onto it.

The camera dovetail mount provides operators with a fast and secure method of attaching accessories to the camera. Self-locking slots on the face of the dovetail automatically engage camera accessories, while keeping it fully restrained until the user is ready to remove the device. The dovetail mount is available as a 15mm Iris rod dovetail clamp, wide dovetail mount, and narrow dovetail mount, ensuring that it is compatible with every existing and future camera with 15mm Iris rods, a cage, a custom top plate, or a generic cheese plate. Additional dovetail mounts will be available in the future as new cameras come to market.

The viewfinder cradle, the point where EVF attaches to the system, features the same rotating friction joint as the arm, but requires less torque to move it. Entirely interchangeable, the viewfinder cradle can handle many different types of displays or be customized to work with a specific electronic viewfinder, including Alphatron, RED(R) Bomb, Sony(R) HDVFC30W on an F65, Zacuto Z-Finder, SmallHD DP4, and DP6.

To view a live demonstration of the EVF support system, and all of Solid Camera's products, visit Solid Camera at IBC2012, stand 9.A12.

Solid Camera designs high-performance operational accessories for digital cinema cameras, including specialty rigs for vehicles and aircraft as well as 360-degree camera systems.

