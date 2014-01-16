ProAm USA Expands Iris LCD Product Line to Include Two New HDMI Models for Professional Film and Video Production

New Iris 7” HD and 10” HDMI On Camera/Crane LCD Monitors offer exceptional image quality at outstanding price points

Piedmont, SC – January 16, 2014 –ProAm USA, a manufacturer of production equipment for film and video enthusiasts and professionals, today announced two new additions to its Iris LCD product line: the ProAm 7” Iris Pro HD and 10” Iris Pro XL On-Camera/Crane LCD Monitors, available now for 399 USD and 299 USD, respectively. An attractive alternative to viewing media through a cramped viewfinder, ProAm’s new Iris LCDs provide camera operators a crisp picture via sleek displays that can be attached to either the camera or crane for optimal convenience.

“At ProAm USA, our mission is to provide gear that facilitates the art of filmmaking, allowing our customers to shoot amazing video. These brand new Iris Monitors fit perfectly with this goal,”comments Jennifer Melancon, vice president, ProAm USA. “We’re proud to now offer two new superlative products that bring the very best in picture quality to this field. Both the 7” monitor with true HD and the 10” monitor – our largest offering yet – are excellent options that will not only make the cameraman comfortable, but will make the job easier and more enjoyable.”

With a vivid 1024x600 WSVGA high-resolution image, the ProAm 10” XL LCD Monitor is the largest screen available and provides an optimal viewing experience. Both monitors have versatile mounting options and inputs, allowing them to be used on a DSLR camera itself, on a camera crane or as a jib-mounted monitor. With their wide selection of additional enhancements and options, the new Iris LCD monitors from ProAm provide convenience with a sharp, beautiful picture every time.

“One of the coolest things ProAm USA does is provide everything – from cranes and jibs to monitors and tripods – as a system,” states Bohus Blahut, an independent TV and film director and producer. “And it’s not just your run-of-the-mill gear. Like all ProAm video equipment, these new Iris Monitors are high quality products that will fit perfectly with your entire ProAm system, providing a professional, ready-to-run solution. As much as we all want a lot of prep time, we don’t have it. Knowing ProAm’s gear all works together – down to the monitor arm and screw you need – is invaluable to any filmmaker.”

ProAm USA 7” Iris Pro HD On-Camera/Crane LCD Monitor

With true HD quality, the ProAm 7” HD LCD Monitor has a resolution of 1280x800 that offers an incomparably vibrant image. It features an HDMI out port, while inputs include HDMI, RGB and AV by BNC connectors. The monitor’s power is limitless and can exist virtually anywhere with options of XLR or the built-in Canon LP-E6 or Sony NP-F970 adapter panels. Complete with a one-year warranty and a thirty-day money back guarantee, the ProAm 7” HD LCD Monitor will more than satisfy as a cutting-edge filming accessory.

Items included:

7” HD LCD Monitor

Accessory Shoe Mounting Adapter

HDMI Cable

Battery Adapter Plate for F-970 and LP-E6 (battery not included)

Anton Bauer/V Mount Adapter Panel

XLR/DC Power Cable

AC Adapter

Hard Case

Sunshade Cover

ProAm USA 10” Iris Pro XL On-Camera/Crane LCD Monitor

The ProAm 10” XL LCD Monitor lets filmmakers see the big picture with a superior 1024x600 WSVGA high-resolution image. Featuring HDMI input and AV input by BNC connection, this versatile monitor is the perfect solution for any and all viewing needs. Simply mount the monitor to a camera using the included articulating arm and power it up while on the go with the Canon CP Battery Adapter Plate. Like the 7” HD LCD Monitor, the 10” XL LCD Monitor comes with a one-year warranty and a thirty-day money back guarantee for complete convenience and satisfaction.

Items included:

10” HDMI LCD Monitor

Articulating Accessory Shoe Mounting Adapter

Remote Control

HDMI Cable

Tabletop Mounting Stand

Canon BP Battery Adapter Plate

AC Adapter

Why Choose an Iris Pro LCD Monitor?

HD DSLR cameras have opened up the playing field to aspiring filmmakers. They are relatively inexpensive and require less costly video equipment while maintaining the same high quality performance as industrial tools used by professionals. As beneficial as these cameras are, they have their drawbacks. For instance, the viewfinder attached to the camera is usually no more than three inches, making it difficult to use when the camera is six feet up in the air at the end of a crane.

Iris Pro LCD Monitors are the perfect solution for transferring the viewfinder image to a larger, more viewable screen, offering up to 1280x800 native resolution with 1080p maximum resolution. A higher resolution like this is helpful when focusing on a shallow depth of field. All adjustments are visible on-screen and the monitor’s built-in battery allows it to run for at least five hours, making it a staple in any filmmaker’s toolkit. ProAm USA offers a large selection of Iris Monitors to meet every viewing need including the easily portable 7” options, the optimally viewable 10” option, plus a large selection of monitor accessories. To learn more about ProAm USA’s full selection of monitor solutions, please visit the Monitors page on the website.

Pricing and Availability

The ProAm 7” Iris Pro HD On-Camera/Crane LCD Monitor and the ProAm 10” Iris Pro XL On-Camera/Crane LCD Monitor are now available online for 399 USD and 299 USD, respectively. To view the rest of the Iris Monitor line or to discover other filming solutions, please visitwww.ProAmUSA.com.

About ProAm USA

Drawing from experience in the video and film industry, ProAm USA began in 2003 and launched its first uniquely designed camera crane in 2004. It was the first tool-less camera crane and one of the first made specifically for consumer and prosumer cameras. Over 10 years, ProAm has become the innovation leader in camera mounting systems with products used worldwide by film and video professionals. ProAm’s mission is to make it easy to shoot amazing video and create incredible films by manufacturing well-designed, superior quality crane and jib systems for high-end hobbyists and professional photographers and filmmakers.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(Skype) anya.oskolkova

Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(Skype) lauren.zazil

####