Blackmagic Design Releases DaVinci Resolve 9 Public Beta for Mac, Windows and Linux!



DaVinci Resolve 9 public beta, including DaVinci Resolve Lite, is available to download now for free!



Fremont, CA - July 31, 2012 – Blackmagic Design today announced the release of DaVinci Resolve 9 public beta, a major new update to the world’s most advanced color correction tool featuring a completely redesigned user interface to optimize workflow speed. DaVinci Resolve 9 public beta is now available for free download to existing full featured DaVinci Resolve customers, as well as the free DaVinci Resolve Lite!



This significant user interface overhaul has been created to harness the power of multiple new technologies added to DaVinci Resolve in the last few years, including automatic 3D eye matching, multi layering timelines, XML support plus more camera and file type support. The new user interface is extremely fast to use and eliminates unnecessary clicks and settings to get working fast. A job can be up and running in three clicks: one to log in, one to drop media into the project and the next to grade.



New user interface improvements include a new streamlined project import, export and selection workflow, scrubbable media thumbnails to speed up shot selection, production metadata fields for entering on set shot notes and larger color control palettes to give faster access to grading tools. There are new clear graphical palettes for control of power windows, keys, sizing, tracking and stabilization, camera raw and data burn ins. The Gallery now includes resizable stills displayed in user named albums and 44 “prebuilt looks” for fast grade selection. DaVinci Resolve 9 now ensures that the product remains a true, modern, multi platform tool, while retaining all the powerful features as the previous version.



Other new features in DaVinci Resolve 9 include ‘Log grading’ in every corrector node, audio playback support up to 16 channels per source clip and audio renders in both Quicktime and MXF, automatic ‘Audio Sync’, clip data burn ins and batch rendering for dailies, additional and faster automatic stereo 3D image alignment tool, plus new stereoscopic 3D floating windows and new 3D monitoring options.



“This is a major rewrite of the DaVinci Resolve software, and the workflow speed we can now achieve for the whole color correction process is simply stunning,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “DaVinci Resolve has always dominated high end feature film markets, and with this new user interface it will be one of the world’s best looking user experiences. Now customers can focus on their creative work rather than struggling with cumbersome software feature sets. DaVinci Resolve 9 will be great for new users, as it includes user interface elements that are common to other video software. Now it is fast, simple but still just as powerful. Our customers will love it.”



About DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve is the world’s highest performance color correction solution for Mac OS X, Windows and Linux computers. DaVinci Resolve supports more real time color correction than any other system because it’s not limited by the performance of the computer it’s running on. DaVinci Resolve eliminates this performance barrier because it’s based on a cluster of high performance GPU cards, so all processing is always real time. DaVinci Resolve has the power of a true real time performance solution so handles complex color grades even when using dozens of primaries, secondaries, Power Windows™, multi point tracking, blurs, and more. DaVinci Resolve provides incredible performance in a low cost solution which can be easily upgrade by adding extra GPU’s for supercomputer power to handle 4K resolutions, stereoscopic 3D and real time grading direct from raw camera files such as Blackmagic Cinema Camera, ARRI raw, RED r3d and Sony F65 files which can be handled with ease. DaVinci Resolve 9 public beta for Mac, Windows and Linux is now available for download from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge for all existing full feature DaVinci Resolve customers. DaVinci Resolve Lite public beta is available for both Mac OS X and Windows and is free to all users.



Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 9 public beta for Mac, Windows and Linux is now available for download from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge for all existing full feature DaVinci Resolve customers. DaVinci Resolve Lite public beta is available for both Mac OS X and Windows and is free to all users.



About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagicdesign.com.