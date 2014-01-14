Broadpeak CDN Asia 2014 Exhibitor Preview

Broadpeak

At the 2014 CDN Asia Summit, Jan. 21-22, in Singapore, Broadpeak will show operators the extensive benefits of combining operator CDNs and global CDNs, including the ability to deliver cable, IPTV, OTT, and hybrid TV services cost-effectively while ensuring the highest possible quality of experience (QoE) and quality of service (QoS).

Executive Presentation:

During the CDN Asia Summit, Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak, will deliver a presentation entitled "How content providers can combine the benefits of operator CDN and global CDNs" on Jan. 21 at 9:20 a.m.

Sharing Our Vision at CDN Asia:

As consumers acquire a growing number of devices capable of receiving OTT video, content providers have an opportunity to directly address subscribers by distributing their content through CDN service providers. However, subscribers and content providers are increasingly going "over the top" to consume and deliver services across operators' networks, leaving operators out of the revenue chain.

Most operators already have the key assets needed to deploy their own CDNs (operatorCDN) in order to ensure a superior QoS and QoE for subscribers. Such a model would enable them to share in the revenue chain with content providers and subscribers.

Disruptive technology, like Broadpeak's award-winning nanoCDN, allows operators to leverage their unique control of the delivery infrastructure and home broadband gateway to effectively compete in this space. Cable and telecom operators benefit from economies of scale with the millions of nanoCDN servers they have deployed in the shape of home gateways. This allows operators to offer enhanced quality and competitive prices to content providers that want to deliver video content to the operator's subscribers.

With Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN selection tool, content providers can balance their traffic between global CDN providers for international delivery and local operator CDNs that work more efficiently and economically on their own networks utilizing technologies such as nanoCDN.

Key Products and Technology Demos

umbrellaCDN(TM)

At CDN Asia, Broadpeak will highlight umbrellaCDN(TM), a CDN selection product for content providers and operators. Using umbrellaCDN, content providers and operators can cost-effectively deliver live and VOD content with the best possible QoE. The ideal CDN for each end-user request is selected according to operator-defined, rule-based parameters, such as end-user location, end-user ISP, group of content (e.g., live/VOD, pay/free, premium/trailer), time of day, QoS and more.

nanoCDN(TM)

Broadpeak will also showcase its award-winning nanoCDN technology. Leveraging home networks, nanoCDN resolves live OTT consumption peak issues by turning millions of broadband gateways or STBs into active components of the content delivery infrastructure. With nanoCDN, operators can cost-effectively manage the consumption peaks of live multiscreen services for millions of simultaneous viewers using only a few megabits per second from the operator's network.

Company Overview:

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, and OTT services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several simultaneous million streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated.

The company is headquartered in Rennes, France and its APAC office is based in Singapore.

