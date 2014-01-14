Riedel Products at The 2014 NAMM Show

RockNet Real-Time Low Latency Audio Distribution Networks

The RockNet audio distribution network is tailored to tour and installed sound applications. RockNet provides a universal solution to almost any imaginable audio distribution challenge and behaves very much like a traditional analog active split system. It conveys up to 160 24 bit/48kHz audio channels and operates in fully redundant cabling topologies on CAT5 or fiber. Designed specifically for heavy-duty road use, RockNets ruggedized steel enclosures resemble the look and feel of a modular stagebox. All devices feature locking IEC connectors for the redundant power supplies. All other connectors are entirely gold-plated, and the circuit design is streamlined for ultralow noise and minimum distortion to meet the highest demands in audio quality. The 300 Series features up to 180 channels of transport, while the 100 Series handles up to 80 channels. Both feature remote gains, remote control via RockWorks, convenient front-panel operation, and up to 99 devices per network.

Photo Caption: RockNet 300 Frames

RockNet Console Interfaces for SSL, Soundcraft Si, Studer, and Yamaha

Riedel provides RockNet expansion solutions with interface cards for Solid State Logic (SSL), Soundcraft, Studer, and Yamaha consoles. Next-generation firmware for the RockNet RN.334.MD MADI interface makes SSL mixing consoles an integrated part of the Riedel RockNet digital audio network, with complete remote control functionality over all gains and the flexibility of RockNet's renowned independent gain feature. As a result, several mixing consoles can operate with the same mic preamps without affecting one other -- a capability that greatly simplifies multiconsole and recording setups. Riedel's RN.344.SI card enables integration with any Soundcraft Si Compact console, supporting 32 inputs and 32 outputs to the RockNet system. The interface enables remote control of any RockNet mic preamp and also offers the benefit of RockNet's independent gain feature. The RN.343.VI card ensures compatibility with select Soundcraft and Studer consoles, while the RN341.MY works with select Yamaha consoles and host devices.

Photo Caption: RockNet RN.334.MD Module for SSL Console Integration

-MediorNet signal transport mainframes

-Artist, Performer, and Acrobat intercom systems

"NAMM provides us with an excellent opportunity to meet with many of our partners and customers in the music and entertainment markets. Our RockNet signal transport/distribution networks provide the reliable, flexible, and fully integrated solutions that these markets demand."

-- Patti Gunnell, Entertainment Solutions Manager -- North America, Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 11 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

