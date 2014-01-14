NUGEN Audio Launches Stereopack

LEEDS, U.K. -- Jan. 14, 2014 -- NUGEN Audio, creator of intuitive tools for audio professionals, today announced the launch of Stereopack, a complete toolset for stereo image enhancement and manipulation including expansion, positioning, and low-frequency control. Stereopack is designed to offer maximum flexibility in a highly accessible and configurable combination of powerful tools.

"Stereopack gives audio professionals everything they need to create the big sound they're striving for, rapidly and intuitively," said Jon Schorah, creative director, NUGEN Audio. "They can gain absolute control of their stereo panorama with no unwanted artifacts and the assurance of superb mono compatibility, without interrupting the flow of their creative process."

With Stereopack, users can naturally widen or reduce the stereo image, focus and define low frequencies, and move specific captured spectra within the stereo soundfield. Each Stereopack component integrates advanced audio analysis feedback directly into the user interface, delivering intuitive control of all main parameters with clear and immediate dynamic feedback. All three plug-ins are highly mono-compatible, using unique algorithms that maintain the original character of the source audio without introducing any strange phase, reverb, or delay-related artifacts. Each tool is compatible with 64-bit OSX, AAX (32- and 64-bit), and the latest VST3 standards.

One component of Stereopack, Stereoizer, is a high-specification stereo image manipulation tool suitable for natural expansion, reduction, and introduction of stereo width at any stage of the audio production process. Developed for and tested by professional audio engineers, Stereoizer adds natural-sounding width and depth to any mono or stereo audio recording, leaving the inherent character of the original source intact.

Another Stereopack tool is the Monofilter plug-in, which enables users to align and balance low frequencies with a minimum of effort to create solid, natural-sounding bass. With Monofilter, users can define the center of the bass, which can be easily lost through stereo effects processing, synth sound generation, unwanted phase inconsistencies, and live recording mic bleed. The plug-in provides clear control over stereo spread, transition, and phase alignment, with a unique interface that delivers clear and exacting visual feedback. The result is a bass sound that is more focused and better defined.

The third tool in the Stereopack bundle is Stereoplacer, an advanced fine-tune parametric balancing control tool that allows users to tune each band to specific frequencies and move the frequency content around in the stereo sound stage. Stereoplacer maintains the character of the original sounds while the user chooses the position, providing fully adjustable curves (bell, high and low shelving, and additional linked-harmonic overtones). These characteristics enable the user to redistribute stereo information with subtlety or powerfully correct signals -- even moving hard-panned frequencies from one side to the other -- without affecting the overall level balance of the material.

