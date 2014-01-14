Digital Rapids Ships Mixed-Platform Workflow Support and More for Transcode Manager 2 Media Transformation Software

Markham, Ontario:Digital Rapids -- the trusted provider of innovative media transformation and workflow solutions for bringing video to wider audiences -- has released new software components adding powerful capabilities to the Digital Rapids Transcode Manager 2 automated media processing software and its underlying Kayak technology platform. New functionality now shipping includes support for mixed-platform distributed workflows including ProRes encoding on Mac® OS X®; DVCPro and DVCPro HD input format support; and new video mixing features for overlaying text, graphics, timecode and additional video such as full-motion logo bugs into rich, multi-layered compositions.

The new mixed-platform workflow capabilities build on Kayak's powerful distributed processing flexibility, enabling select tasks within individual workflow designs to be allocated across a combination of Windows-based and OS X-based systems. The ability to distribute workflows across these disparate platforms lets users leverage platform-specific tools and advantages within a single workflow while managing it seamlessly in Transcode Manager 2 and spreading the processing load between the systems.

Initial Kayak Engine functionality on OS X enables encoding to the ProRes format on a Mac system alongside actions running on a paired Windows-based Kayak Engine as part of a larger media process. The complete, combined process appears as one unified workflow in the Transcode Manager Server interface for easy job management.

Using Kayak's floating licensing architecture, Kayak Engine licenses are portable between Windows and OS X hosts. Licenses can be dynamically re-assigned between Windows and OS X based host resources as job requirements demand, maximizing deployment flexibility.

The new Video Mixer capabilities let users combine multiple layers of video, graphics, text and timecode, enabling the easy incorporation of promo overlays, animated logo bugs, titles and more into their deliverables. Integrated scaling, alpha channel support and keyframeable transparency provide precise control of the layered result.

Last but not least, the new component for decoding DVCPro and DVCPro HD compressed media further expands Kayak's extensive roster of supported formats, enabling files in these formats to be used as input sources within Kayak workflows.

"We've received tremendous customer response to our flexible, mixed-platform workflow functionality since we first previewed it at IBC. We're excited to now make it available to our customers with the release of our first OS X based Kayak capabilities, which we plan to further expand with additional distributed processing support and Mac-based functionality in the future," said Darren Gallipeau, Product Manager at Digital Rapids. "The new video mixing features also create new efficiencies for our users by enabling them to easily create visually customized and branded variants of their content as it is being processed into its final deliverable formats."

The enterprise-class Transcode Manager 2 software seamlessly blends media file transformation and workflow processes while offering unparalleled efficiency, scalability and agility for applications from post production and archive to multiscreen distribution. Building on the unique benefits of the Kayak platform, version 2 of Transcode Manager combines its robust management tools and hallmarks of superior output quality and format flexibility with visual workflow design; automated decision-making with rich metadata support; dynamic deployment; easy integration of new and emerging technologies; and a deep ecosystem of third-party technology partners.

