TrackX Powered by mocha Brings High-End Hollywood Motion Tracking Tools to Final Cut Pro X

The latest FCP X plug-in from CoreMelt powered by Imagineer Systems’ Academy Award-winning Planar Tracking technology is now available

Guildford, UK – January 13, 2014 –Imagineer Systems, creators of the Academy Award-winningmocha® Planar Tracking technology, and CoreMelt, the leading provider of advanced video plug-in effects, today announced the release of TrackX powered by mocha. The latest Apple® Final Cut Pro® X (FCP X) plug-in to come out of the strategic partnership between Imagineer Systems and CoreMelt, TrackX powered by mocha leverages the Academy Award-winning Planar Tracking technology to precisely track camera motion, objects and people for seamless visual effects and screen composites. “TrackX powered by mocha is a tremendous leap ahead in plug-in innovation for Final Cut Pro X,” comments Ross Shain, chief marketing officer, Imagineer Systems. “CoreMelt has taken Imagineer’s innovative Planar Tracking engine and added a simple-to-use plug-in interface, giving Final Cut Pro X editors a powerful, yet easy-to-use set of tools to manage complex tracking projects with exacting precision. No need to leave the timeline or learn a complicated VFX program. The Final Cut user community will love the ability to create these advanced visual effects directly inside their favorite editor.”



Ideal for creating realistic screen inserts, set extensions and sky replacements, TrackX powered by mocha lets FCP X editors easily track and replace objects within a video, such as an image on a cell phone, TV screen or sign, as well as add graphics and text, including lower-thirds, to follow objects in motion. TrackX’s customizable parameters provide FCP X editors with controls to fine-tune translation, scale, rotation and perspective motion of text and video, eliminating the need to do manual keyframing. Designed to manage the most difficult tracking challenges, mocha technology stays locked on through shaky, grainy and motion-blurred video.

“We’re excited to be able to take Imagineer’s leading mocha technology and make it available in such an affordable and easy-to-use package,” says Roger Bolton, CoreMelt founder and director.“CoreMelt is all about finding ways to bring high-end, complex tools to as many people as possible. With TrackX powered by mocha, editors can now directly accomplish many tracking tasks that would have otherwise involved jumping into complex compositing software.”

Shain emphasizes the ease of integrating Imagineer’s mocha Planar Tracking technology for development partners like CoreMelt. “Thanks to Imagineer’s developer-friendly SDK, partners like CoreMelt can easily integrate mocha’s Planar Tracking technology into their plug-ins, making Hollywood-caliber visual effects more accessible than ever before.”



TrackX powered by mocha Features Three Powerful Plugins:

Simple Tracker: Instant tracking perfect for quick floating lower thirds or graphics following a person or object

Instant tracking perfect for quick floating lower thirds or graphics following a person or object Track Layer: Advanced tracking with perspective shifts, surface mapping and masking capabilities

Advanced tracking with perspective shifts, surface mapping and masking capabilities Track Text: Includes a text generator that can track text with perspective and masking capabilities

One of the first to take TrackX powered by mocha through its paces, product reviewer Ben Balser of macProVideo gave the new plug-in high marks, “TrackX picks up where SliceX leaves off. To have this much mocha planar tracking power without ever leaving Final Cut is mind blowing. Using TrackX along with SliceX, I've had no reason to use any other app for my tracking chores. This saves a lot of time, and in our business, time is money. Any serious professional needs these, for sure!”



To learn more about TrackX powered by mocha, visit Coremelt’s Vimeo channel for a full set of tutorials created by Apple Certified Trainer, Iain Anderson.



TrackX by mocha Pricing and Availability

TrackX powered by mocha is available now and is priced at $99. Users who have purchasedSliceX powered by mocha can purchase TrackX for the special upgrade price of $49. Purchase the SliceX / TrackX powered by mocha bundle for just $149, a savings of $50. For more information or to purchase TrackX powered by mocha, please visit:http://www.imagineersystems.com/products/SliceX_TrackX/ andhttp://www.coremelt.com/trackx/.

About Imagineer Development Partners

Imagineer has recently joined with industry-leading post-production technology developers who have recognized the value of Imagineer’s Planar Tracking and software developer’s kit (Planar Tracking SDK). This growing list of strategic partnerships and licensing agreements includes companies such as Adobe Systems, CoreMelt, SilhouetteFX, Quantel and FXhome. For licensing questions or more information on becoming a development partner, please contact Ross Shain at mocha@imagineersystems.com.

About CoreMelt

CoreMelt, established in 2005, is a Sydney, Australia-based developer of advanced video plug-in effects for the editorial, compositing, design and visual effects communities. CoreMelt products are available worldwide through the Internet and resellers in the US, UK, Taiwan and Japan. For additional information on CoreMelt and its range of products, please visit: http://www.coremelt.com.

About mocha: Academy Award-Winning Technology

In February 2013, Imagineer Systems was honored by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences with a Scientific and Technical Award for mocha and its Planar Tracking technology. Imagineer Systems’ Philip McLauchlan, Allan Jaenicke, John-Paul Smith and Ross Shain were selected as a winner for mocha and its underlying Planar Tracking technology. The company was recognized for its proven record of contributing significant value to the post-production process of making motion pictures.



Over the years, Imagineer’s mocha software has gained acclaimed notoriety within Hollywood’s visual effects community for its ability to “motion track” problematic footage such as out of focus and marker-less areas helping enable a technique called “digital makeup” or “seamless effects.” Visual effects artists use planar tracking to magically transform actors and locations without requiring timely makeup sessions and expensive sets, allowing directors to make important creative decisions long after the performance has been captured. Capturing accurate movement is essential andmocha has been involved in some famous digital makeup examples such as the snake-like noseless Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films, replacing Mystique’s eyes in X-Men and helping Natalie Portman undergo an amazing transformation in Black Swan.



About Imagineer Systems

Imagineer Systems Ltd is the Academy Award-winning developer of visual effects solutions for film, video and broadcast post-production markets. Imagineer Systems has made its mark on such marquee Hollywood blockbuster productions as The Hobbit, Black Swan, The Amazing Spiderman, Invictus, and the Harry Potter series. Imagineer’s desktop product line consists of mocha Pro™ - roto, planar tracking, compositing, and removal utility; mocha AE™ - a planar tracking and roto utility designed for After Effects and Final Cut Pro users. Imagineer Systems was founded in 2000 and its headquarters is located in Guildford, United Kingdom.



Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(Skype) anya.oskolkova



Lauren Leger

Zazil Media Group

(e) lauren@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 508.498.8433

(Skype) lauren.zazil



####