Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) Appoints Alvin Taveras as Business Development Manager, Sports & Entertainment

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, JANUARY 13, 2014 — Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems for the Broadcast and Sports & Entertainment markets, is pleased to announce that Alvin Taveras has been named to the position of Business Development Manager, Sports & Entertainment.



In his new role, Taveras will be responsible for generating new as well as managing IMT’s existing relationships with professional sports teams, stadiums, system integrators, and video and cinematic production companies, colleges and churches. Fluent in Spanish, Taveras will also be an asset to the company as it continues to expand and cater to its Spanish-speaking customers in the U.S. and abroad. In addition, Taveras will manage IMT’s recently announced reseller relationships with Vitec Videocom.

“Alvin is a strong customer relationship advocate and his experience in sales, marketing and project management makes him a key addition to our team,” says IMT Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “We look forward to Alvin’s hard work and contributions as he will play an integral role in increasing our market share in the sports and entertainment sector.”

Prior to joining IMT, Taveras worked as a retail field manager at SAS Retail Services where he built relationships with vendors as well as store and territory managers to gain category insight and optimize sales. Taveras received his Bachelor of Science in Business from the Ramapo College of New Jersey, Anisfield School of Business.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services. IMT is an ISO 9001:2008 certified QMS organization and recipient of multiple industry awards for design and innovations.

More information can be found atwww.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the Broadcast & Video, Photographic and Military, Aerospace and Government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2012 revenue of £345.3 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three Divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography and video.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support to TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at:www.vitecgroup.com