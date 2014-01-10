VIDI Partners With Thomson Video Networks to Resell Complete Video Compression Product Family in Germany

RENNES, France -- Jan. 10, 2014 -- Thomson Video Networks today announced that it has signed a reseller agreement with VIDI, a global independent service provider based in Germany. Through the new partnership, VIDI will be the distributor of Thomson Video Networks' complete line of video compression solutions to German media enterprises.

With more than 25 years of experience providing professional broadcast services, VIDI is well-known for its expert team and extensive organization to support worldwide clients in the field of converging broadcast and telecommunications technologies. VIDI clients include national and international broadcasters, TV production companies, and media companies, as well as network operators.

"VIDI's new development priorities required partnering with an industry-leading headend player in order to bring broader and deeper value to the markets we already serve and to address new segments," said Eckard Gruetters, managing director, VIDI. "Thomson Video Networks was an obvious fit considering its state-of-the-art complete video compression portfolio, its track record with international customers, and its ongoing commitment to innovation."

Christophe Delahousse, president of Thomson Video Networks, said: "There is strong demand in the German market for the innovative solutions and valuable business benefits we already deliver to renowned and demanding customers worldwide, such as our latest dense and flexible contribution solution. Thanks to VIDI's recognized expertise and first-rate service, we will be able to further address and satisfy the expectations of German video broadcasters and network operators."

About VIDI

VIDI GmbH is a leading service provider and expert in technical consulting, project planning, and systems integration in the converging broadcast and telecommunication industries. VIDI is an independently run and privately owned company with its headquarters, research facilities, and sales and support department based in Darmstadt, Germany. To address the specific needs of its national and international customers, VIDI has focused its organization around four major business units. These businesses include VIDI-Events, the transmission of live events; VIDI-SI, the system integration services; and VIDI-24, a 24-hours/365 days a year service and support unit. In addition, VIDI-PLUS forms part of the company portfolio, which includes the development of software, as well as the resale of high-quality broadcast products from selected manufacturers. VIDI's focus is on a customized approach that combines deep insight of the specific technical and economic requirements of its customers, as well as the dynamics of the broadcast and telecommunication markets. This approach is grounded on the more than 25 years of experience of the VIDI team.

AboutThomsonVideo Networks

A global leader in advanced video compression solutions, Thomson Video Networks helps media companies, video service providers, and broadcasters deliver superior video quality at the lowest possible bandwidth for contribution, terrestrial, satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT services. Through Thomson Video Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation, customers are able to leverage emerging technologies, such as the new HEVC compression standard, for the efficient delivery of new video services. This includes multi-screen applications supporting every platform from small handheld devices to large TV screens. Picture the Possibilities: Visit www.thomson-networks.com.

