Thailand's BBTV Channel 7 Deploys Pilat Media's IBMS for Centralized, Integrated Broadcast Business Management

LONDON -- Jan. 8, 2014 -- Thailand's leading free-to-air broadcaster, BBTV Channel 7, has deployed Pilat Media's IBMS (Integrated Business Management System) to manage all content, rights, and media traffic across its entire broadcast operations. In addition to supporting Channel 7's current broadcasts, IBMS provides a scalable foundation for the broadcaster to extend its operation to include new multichannel and multiplatform services into the future.

"Following the evaluation of several business management solutions, we concluded that Pilat Media's IBMS offered by far the richest functionality and integration," said Palakorn Somsuwan, managing director of BBTV Channel 7. "By automating and integrating processes that were previously manual, slow, and inefficient, IBMS has brought new levels of operational efficiency, better cross-departmental collaboration, and the ability to exploit our valuable content assets to their fullest revenue potential. With IBMS, we're building a foundation that can grow with our operation and give us a competitive advantage, as we continue to develop the services our viewers demand."

"We are very proud to have reached this stage with BBTV Channel 7, Thailand's leading free-to-air broadcaster who is paving the way for the country's digital switchover," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "This project demonstrates how IBMS can smoothly accommodate a migration to digital services and help customers adapt to an ever-evolving business model and provide a scalable foundation for digital operations and multichannel, multiplatform services. IBMS' success at BBTV Channel 7 is key to Pilat Media's expansion in Southeast Asia where we already have a growing number of IBMS installations."

Pilat Media's IBMS Content is a highly flexible and scalable channel management system that enables media assets to be scheduled and managed throughout the broadcast lifecycle -- from acquisition, rights management, planning, promo production, and playout on multiple platforms through to reconciliation and finance. An active, centralized metadata repository ensures that all acquired or commissioned content is utilized while maintaining contractual compliance. With IBMS' program planning and scheduling tools, users in multiple BBTV Channel 7 departments can plan and produce cost-effective schedules that optimize inventory. Furthermore, IBMS manages mission-critical operational processes for creating, tracking, and ensuring quality control of media with support for every media format.

IBMS can easily scale to include additional pre-integrated modules for advanced rights, ad sales, and on-demand services. More information can be found at www.pilatmedia.com.

About BBTV Channel 7

Bangkok Broadcasting & TV Co., Ltd. (BBTV) or Channel 7 is the most popular television station in Thailand, securing the highest audience shares as certified by AGB Nielsen Media Research (Thailand). In 2013, Channel 7 has continually emphasized its industry leadership with an average audience share of 47% and 54% during prime time.

With more new digital channels coming in 2014, Channel 7 is fully prepared and continues to grow through persistent development in the area of technology and content.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc (AIM: PGB) develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance; accelerate time to market; and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform, linear, and on-demand services. More than 60 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Bell Media, Discovery, BBC Worldwide, SABC, Chellomedia, Showtime, Sky Italia, AT&T, Globosat, and FOXTEL. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. Through its new subsidiary, OTTilus, Pilat Media also offers a modular, end-to-end enterprise-class OTT service platform that seamlessly integrates with broadcast operations. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

