TSL Products Steers Kodiak Mobile's New 'Grizz' HD Production Truck with Powerful TallyMan Control System

TSL Products, manufacturer of surround sound microphones and processing, audio monitoring, control systems and power management solutions for the broadcast industry, recently supplied Kodiak Mobile Television with a TallyMan Control System for its new ‘Grizz HD’ Production Truck.

David Kearnes, co-owner of Kodiak Mobile Television, says that they immediately turned to TSL Products when the company was looking to build their 7-camera, 45-foot HDTV production vehicle. “I’d been exposed to the TallyMan Control System several times before on other projects and always received good feedback from the users, so it was an incredibly easy decision to bring it on board our truck,” he says.

The TallyMan coordinates critical infrastructure components, including the router, vision switcher, multi-viewers and cameras from multiple vendors. In the Grizz HD truck, the TallyMan interfaces to a Grass Valley Kayenne switcher and LDK 3000+ cameras, two six-channel EVS servers, a Calrec Omega audio mixer, a Utah Scientific router and two Apantec multi-viewers.

Capable of displaying a real-time overview of a TV facility, the TallyMan system ensures that the creative team, talent and camera operators are aware of (and can instruct) relevant systems at pertinent times throughout the production.

“The TallyMan just worked very nicely into our whole plan,” Kearnes continued. “It’s cost-effective, compact, and easy to integrate.”

As Kodiak Mobile Television caters its services to a variety of remotes, including corporate presentations, red carpet shows, and live and posted sporting events, it was imperative for the company to choose a control system that could easily adapt to numerous equipment setups and interface with a variety of production gear. “I think we were one of the first people to interface TallyMan with this particular Apantec multi-viewer,” Kearnes says. “Everyone at TSL worked tirelessly to help us make sure that the unit was working smoothly, and I commend them for that.”

Kodiak Mobile Television uses the TallyMan for all of its productions to tally its cameras and standalone monitors in the truck. “The system has been incredibly reliable,” says Kearnes. “TSL’s TallyMan is just one of those products in which you can set it up and forget about it because it does the job, and it does the job right.”

Grizz HD has covered various events since hitting the road with the TallyMan on board. In November 2013, Kodiak Mobile traveled to Anchorage, AK to provide facilities for CBS Sports Network and their coverage of the Great Alaska Shootout basketball tournament.

