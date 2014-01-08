The Tiffen Company Launches Three Exceptional Davis & Sanford Tripods at CES 2014

Precision engineering and rugged design provide photographers and videographers a new range of exciting camera support options; see them first at CES at booth C9143.



Las Vegas, NV – January 7, 2014 – The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning digital imaging accessories, will be showcasing three new tripods from its Davis & Sanford brand at the 2014 International CES exhibition held at the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 7 – 10 (Central Hall, Booth 9143). “The Tiffen theme at CES 2014 is ‘Ahead of the Curve,’ and these new Davis & Sanford tripods hit at the heart of this motto. Inspired by the tremendous work our customers produce, we designed three incredible Davis & Sanford tripods that will aid in their quest to create the world’s greatest images,” states Steve Tiffen, President and CEO.



New Davis & Sanford tripods shown at CES include the compact Steady Stick 3QR with quick release system as well as new additions to the existing Davis & Sanford lines: Magnum P336 and the Vista Attaras 4M Tripods. “Our customers will go to great lengths to capture the perfect shot and we have carefully crafted tripods to support their needs for versatility, performance and sturdiness. Whatever their vision is for the image, the new Davis & Sanford tripods are precision-engineered to make it a reality,” comments Steve Tiffen.



In addition to showcasing the brand new tripod lineup, Davis & Sanford will be featuring the Pro Elite series, winner of the Videomaker Tripod of the Year award (December 2013).



Davis & Sanford – Attaras 4M – Part of the Vista Product Line

This affordable, rugged and ultra-light aluminum tripod is also amazingly versatile. The Attaras center post can be quickly released to form a 60-inch monopod. There’s no unscrewing of a leg or the head. Without breaking their rhythm, shooters can lift out the center post to use as a monopod in seconds.



Suitable for both still and video use, the Attaras 4M has a maximum height of 68 inches, minimum height of 22 inches, folds to 24 inches and weighs just 4.6 lbs.



Attaras 4M Highlights Include:

•Suitable for pro performance, DSLR, mirrorless, point-and-shoot cameras

•Video grounder three-section tripod with 11 lb. capacity ball head

•Three position, 26.5mm independent leg adjustments

•Adjustable four-section snap leg locks

•Rubber feet add extra stability

•Premium BQ11 ball head with quick release

•High-quality Davis & Sanford Tripod bag included



Attaras 4M will be available in March 2014.



Davis & Sanford – Magnum P336 – Part of the Magnum Product Line

The blend of the standard rock-solid Magnum leg set and the ingenious Powerball PB36-18 head provides the ultimate combination of sturdiness and freedom of movement. This robust Powerball head with its incredible 18-pound capacity ensures that shooters have massive flexibility when it comes to adjustment and easy positioning.



The Magnum P336 has a maximum height of 72 inches, minimum height of eight inches and folds down to 27 inches. The center post diameter and height is 28mm and 14″, while the three-section leg sections have a diameter of 30mm. The total weight is 5.6lbs.



Magnum P336 Highlights Include:

•Extra-sturdy body and legs for indoor or outdoor use with grounder feature for digital DSLR, still, video or scope uses

•Premium PB336-18 three-way ball head with 18lb capacity

•Two built-in bubble levels in head and one in tripod

•Four position, independent leg adjustments

•Adjustable three-section snap leg locks

•Quick lift two-section center post for rapid adjustment and low-range shooting

•Bottom center post hook for hanging equipment or adding weight to increase stability

•Rubber feet add extra stability

•High-quality tripod bag included



Magnum P336 will be available in late January 2014.



Steady Stick 3QR Highlights Include:

•Portable camera support goes where tripod or monopod can’t be used

•Variable quick-release system easily attaches to Davis & Sanford FM18 head

•Belt-mounted support arm shifts camera weight from shoulder to torso

•Padded swivel belt holster and heavy-duty 2″ belt included

•Multi-position handle offers added maneuverability when attached to either side of camera or used as shoulder rest

•Airline carry on and backpack ready

•Pan rotation: 360 degrees

•Tilt adjustment: 75 degrees up, 75 degrees down



Steady Stick 3QR will be available in March 2014.



