Thomson Video Networks and MStar Semiconductor to Demonstrate Advanced 4K OTT Delivery to Connected TVs During 2014 International CES

RENNES, France -- Jan. 3, 2014 -- At the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Jan. 7-10, Thomson Video Networks and MStar Semiconductor will demonstrate advanced delivery of over-the-top (OTT) content to connected TVs via the emerging High-Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard. The demonstration will highlight the interoperability of Thomson Video Networks' award-winning ViBE(TM) VS7000 multi-screen encoding/transcoding platform with MStar's 4K system-on-a-chip (SoC), which provides native HEVC decoding in next-generation connected television sets.

"As the worldwide market leader in controller SoCs for TV sets, MStar is the ideal partner with which to showcase a full 4K OTT broadcast chain based on the HEVC standard," said Christophe Delahousse, president, Thomson Video Networks. "By collaborating with leading consumer technology providers like MStar, we're able to show how perfectly our ViBE VS7000 HEVC video system facilitates end-to-end OTT delivery from headend to user device via emerging standards such as Hbbtv 2.0 and MPEG-DASH."

MStar's latest SoC is designed for high-end connected TV sets, and is currently being embedded in the products of major consumer display manufacturers to enable decoding of HEVC content streams in resolutions up to Ultra HD.

"Like previous waves of encoding technologies such as MPEG2 and H264/AVC, HEVC is rapidly becoming the standard for customers to deliver the most advanced HD and Ultra HD video offerings to any type of device, including connected TVs and advanced set-top-boxes," said Phillippe Notton, vice president, set-top-box business unit, MStar Semiconductor. "As one of the first worldwide implementations of HEVC, Thomson Video Networks' ViBE VS7000 is a best-of-breed solution for encoding OTT content at the headend that can be displayed on the most advanced connected TVs. We're excited to work with Thomson Video Networks on this demonstration, and look forward to the unveiling during CES."

Thomson Video Networks and MStar Semiconductor will be presenting the headend-to-connected TV demo during the 2014 International CES in the MStar STB private suite, in the Residence Inn Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas.

