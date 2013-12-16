Save More Than $500 in Daily Deals at Adorama.com This Week

Save big and tech out your home with Deal of the Day computing and electronics from Adorama.com; today’s deal features major savings on the Canon PowerShot – discount ends at midnight!

New York, NY – December 16, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, is kicking its Deal of the Day holiday program into high gear this week with major savings on computing and electronics items. From the office to the entertainment center, online shoppers can find great prices at Adorama.com on products from Canon, Dell, Ricoh, D-Link and more. Today’s Deal of the Day features the Canon PowerShot S110 Digital Camera. Visit the Adorama website to find out how much you can save on today’s deal – the discount ends at midnight tonight (Monday, December 16th).

Capture Special Moments This Holiday With the Canon PowerShot

The Canon PowerShot S110 is great for family photos, landscape and scenery shots, travel, video and more, making it the ideal digital camera for the holidays, whether as a gift or for yourself. This compact digital camera features 12-megapixel resolution, high-speed autofocus, and a 3” LCD touchscreen display, and shoots full 1080p HD video with full stereo sound. The S110 employs various Canon technologies such as intelligent IS for stabilization, Smart AUTO for easy scene detection and Movie Digest for an automated highlight reel. The Canon PowerShot’s built-in Wi-Fi connectivity allows photographers to print and post photos and videos directly to social networks via the free Canon CameraWindow app. Find out more about this Daily Deal at www.adorama.com.

Keep an Eye Out for More Daily Deals This Week!

Online shoppers can expect to see discounts on great electronics for the home this week, including printers, projectors, monitors and home surveillance cameras. Visit Adorama.com each day to discover these items at the lowest prices of the season, plus free 7-10 day shipping on every “Deal of the Day” this week.

Shop to Save: Adorama Offers 5% Rewards on Qualifying Purchases

One of the added benefits of shopping with Adorama is its Rewards program. Thousands of qualifying items are listed online with a percentage noted under the price. Rewards are equal to the percentage that���s listed on each item (excluding taxes), and are added to the customer’s account automatically. Customers then receive a code 40 days from the original purchase date, which can then be used toward future purchases. Find out more here: http://www.adorama.com/pages/5-percent-holiday-rewards.

Adorama’s Holiday Delivery Schedule, In-Store Pickup and Same-Day Shipping

Adorama knows how important it is to receive your delivery on time. To help shoppers ensure gifts are delivered by December 24th, Adorama has provided a handy Holiday Delivery Schedule that will guide gift-givers with their ordering deadlines. If you’re visiting the area, pick up your items in the NYC store located at 42 West 18th Street. In-store shoppers can also enjoy additional savings as well as same-day shipping in Manhattan and Brooklyn every day the store is open. The Adorama store will be open regular hours every day except Christmas Day, when it will be closed, and New Year’s Day, when the store will operate on its regular Sunday schedule.

Adorama Exclusive VIP Program and Big Game Sweepstakes

Adorama is the official electronics retailer of the New York Giants, and they’ll be offering customers a chance to see the big game in 2014. When customers purchase a Deal of the Day item, they’ll be automatically entered in the Adorama Ultimate FANtasy Escape Weekend sweepstakes. Winners of the football fan package will receive exclusive VIP tickets to the kickoff Celebrity Party in NYC on Friday and VIP access to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge on Saturday, then see the game on Sunday.

Customers can triple their chances to win when they purchase eligible products from participating manufacturers on Adorama.com and in the Superstore, located at 42 W. 18th Street, between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, in Manhattan. Look for the special football icon to discover qualifying products from manufacturers including Canon, Adobe, Dell, Apple and Nikon. Customers can also enter manually when they sign up for Adorama’s VIP program.

In addition to automatic entry into the Adorama Ultimate FANtasy Escape Weekend sweepstakes, customers will be automatically enrolled in Adorama’s VIP program when purchasing any Deal of the Day. Exclusive VIP benefits include: 30 gigs of free, lifetime cloud storage provided by Pogoplug; free photography education through the New York Institute of Photography, Adorama Learning Center and creativeLive; the opportunity to purchase products only available to VIPs; special VIP pricing on products throughout Adorama; exclusive email offers and much more.

ADORAMA: More Than a Camera Store

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

