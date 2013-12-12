Prism Sound Launches 'Bitesize' Webinars

The enormous success of Prism Sound's Audio Design Workshop LIVE event at the 51st AES Conference in Helsinki has inspired the company to launch a new, free webinar series - Audio Design Workshop: Bitesize. The Bitesize series delves deeper into the audio engineering and measurement topics already discussed in Prism Sound's popular Wednesday Webinars series. These free seminars, which are available to download from the Prism Sound website, have already covered a range of technical issues surrounding audio test and measurement and are now widely regarded as a valuable educational resource for audio engineers working in a diverse range of industries. The launch of Audio Design Workshop: Bitesize takes the concept a stage further by delivering a detailed insight into modern testing techniques and their underlying theory. Each webinar will last roughly 30 minutes, ensuring it remains concise and relevant. The first Bitesize webinar will take place on December 18th 2013 at 14.00 and 18:00 (UTC/GMT). This inaugural seminar will cover FFT Fundamentals and will discuss the six essential steps in audio test and measurement: •Why you need to understand Fourier Theory •The significance of the Time-Frequency Relationship •DFT/FFT and why they matter •How to choose the right window function for your measurement •Avoiding the 'Picket-Fence' effect and the errors it may bring •Make the most of your FFT - special measurement techniques Each webinar will include live demonstrations and a Q&A session. Anyone wanting to attend should register at www.prismsound.com/webinars to receive their session login details. Please check the Prism Sound website for information about future Bitesize webinars. -ends- About Prism Sound Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London. For more information: www.prismsound.com