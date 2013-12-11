Aframe Highlights Game-Changing News and Sports Production Workflows in the Cloud at NYC Event, Mon Dec 16

BOSTON and LONDON December 11, 2013 – At next week’s NewsTECH Forum in New York City, Aframe will showcase novel applications of cloud computing to streamline news and sports production workflows involving tens and hundreds of contributors in the field, based on the work of Aframe’s customers.

Co-located with the annual SVG Summit gathering of major sports broadcasters, the NewsTECH Forum will explore how digital technologies are changing the way news content is acquired, edited, and distributed. In a panel discussions and a follow-on moderated Q&A, Aframe’s CEO David Peto will spotlight innovative uses of

cloud services today at BBC, Sky, Veria Living and more for remote collaboration, fast review, secure storage, automatic transcoding, interfacing with editing, and building hybrid architectures that connect on-premises DAM and MAM resources to the cloud. As broadcast and production companies expand their focus on the cloud for expediting “first mile” content creation and delivery processes, to complement “last mile” distribution uses, Peto will review the cloud’s even greater impact during 2014.

What:“The Game Changer: News Production in the Cloud”



Who:David Peto, Aframe’s CEO and Co-Founder



Where:NewsTECH Forum,New York Hilton, 1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019

When:Monday, December 16, 2013at 3:30 pm ET

About Aframe

Aframe is a cloud video production system with capabilities in collaboration, review and approval, archive and tagging. Already many thousands of video professionals around the world rely on Aframe to organize and streamline video production or as an adjunct to existing media asset management (MAM) solutions. Aframe

users upload their raw video footage from wherever they are in the world onto Aframe’s cloud, securely store it there, and share it with anyone, anywhere as they collaborate on TV, film, corporate video or advertising spots. The timecode-specific metadata that Aframe users generate can be transferred directly from the

cloud into any of the top 3 NLE platforms. Once there, the metadata relinks with the original media – retaining all user changes automatically. If desired Aframe can provide logging services that makes video discoverable and expedite finding the perfect clip.

Aframe also can serve as a cloud-based MAM architecture to centralize a library of production and broadcast-ready video assets and supporting documentation. For more information visit www.aframe.com.





