Wohler Appoints Michael Wright Senior Sales Executive for RadiantGrid Business Line in North America

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dec. 4, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Michael Wright to the role of senior sales executive, North America, for the company's RadiantGrid business line. In this position, Wright will be responsible for raising the profile of the RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) and related file-based processing solutions, as well as for managing sales of RadiantGrid solutions to both new and existing customers across North America.

"Michael's expertise in strategic sales and his experience working with a variety of complementary media-related enterprises make him a great fit for this new role," said Craig Newbury, vice president sales, RadiantGrid at Wohler. "His familiarity with major players in the broadcast, media, and entertainment markets will be particularly valuable as RadiantGrid's unique file-based solutions continue to gain traction in North America."

Wright joins Wohler having most recently served as director of key accounts for AmberFin, with a focus on customers in the eastern half of the United States and on channel partners in Canada. He earlier served as the director of U.S. sales, enterprise accounts, for Avid(R) Technology, where he was responsible for the sales strategies and management of the U.S. relationships and sales activities for media enterprises including Disney/ABC Television Group, NewsCorp/Fox Networks, and Discovery Communications.

Information about the RadiantGrid line of file-based processing solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Caption: Michael Wright, senior sales executive for RadiantGrid

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

