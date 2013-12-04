SIS LIVE Expands Production Operation with Clear-Com Systems

Satellite Provider Installs Eclipse HX and FreeSpeak Systems

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND,4 DECEMBER, 2013 ─ SIS LIVE has installed a fully-integrated communications platform with Clear-Com® intercom systems in its new headquarters in MediaCityUK, facility in Milton Keynes and two new hybrid broadcast vans. The solution was supplied by Tyrell, Clear-Com’s U.K. distributor for the broadcast market.

SIS LIVE, Europe’s largest outside broadcast and satellite uplink provider, installed an Eclipse HX-Omega Digital Matrix at its new MediaCityUK site and an Eclipse HX-Median Digital Matrix at its Milton Keynes facility. Both digital matrix systems are connected over an IP trunking link via E1 card. The Eclipse HX matrices control the communications setup and link all the Clear-Com Eclipse V-Series Rotary key panels via the Optocore/BroaMan network. The scalable and flexible Optocore/BroaMan solution facilitates audio and data transport over a reliable fibre connection with almost zero latency across long distances. In addition, FreeSpeakDigital Wireless beltpacks are seamlessly integrated to the matrices at the MediaCityUK facility to enable communications between roaming users and fixed location employees that are utilizing the V-Series Rotary panels at both sites.

“Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX-Omega Digital Matrix is one of the densest matrix frames on the market and can accommodate all of SIS LIVE’s 64 MADI channels on a single card,” says Dave Gill, Head of Technical Delivery, SIS LIVE. “After significant research, we selected Clear-Com because of its ability to deliver a tightly integrated and efficient infrastructure. The robust system delivers the features, audio quality and high performance we require for our productions at MediaCityUK.”

In addition to the MediaCityUK build and the Milton Keynes upgrade, SIS LIVE also expanded its outside broadcast services. The company commissioned two new hybrid OB vans and equipped them with the compact Eclipse-PiCo Digital Matriceswith V-Series panels for full communications functionality.

“We are very pleased that SIS LIVE has selected Clear-Com as its communications platform between its internal sites and to external client locations,” comments Dan Muchmore, Regional Sales Manager for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Scandinavia. “Our intercom solutions deliver uncompromising levels of audio performance and reliability for SIS LIVE in the studio and in the field. The Eclipse HX intercom solutions are fully scalable to accommodate forthcoming developments, making it a valuable long-term investment.”

About Clear-Com®

Clear-Com, an HME company, is a global provider in professional voice communications systems since 1968. We develop and market proven intercom technologies such as Analogue and Digital Partyline, Digital Matrix, Wireless and Intercom-over-IP systems for critical communication applications in broadcast, performance venues, military, government and enterprise markets. Recognized for our legacy of intercom innovations, production teams around the world have come to depend on Clear-Com for clear, reliable and scalable communications solutions. For more information, please visit www.clearcom.com.