Adorama Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday In-Store Doorbuster Sales Feature Jaw-Dropping Prices on Must-Have TVs, Tablets, Cameras and Computers

Manhattan superstore open all day on Thanksgiving and until 2:00pm on Black Friday

New York, NY – November 25, 2013 – All day long on Thanksgiving Day, and until 2pm on Black Friday, Adorama is offering exclusive, in-store-only doorbuster deals on the hottest TVs, tablets, cameras and computers. Open for business on Thanksgiving Day (November 28th) from 9:30am through 5pm, and Black Friday (November 29th) from 9am through 2pm, Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, will offer steep discounts on brands such as Apple, Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Toshiba and more.

The Adorama superstore is located at 42 West 18th Street – between Fifth and Sixth Avenues – in New York, NY 10011 http://www.adorama.com/nycStore. Holiday shoppers are encouraged to visit the store early as many of the biggest sale items are available in limited quantities; however, great deals will be offered throughout the day on Thanksgiving and through store hours on Friday.

Holiday shoppers and deal seekers will find deep discounts on everything from highly sought-after DSLR cameras, popular tablets, TVs and computers. While supplies last, get super savings on:

• Asus Google Nexus 7 Version 2 7″ Full HD FHD Tablet for less than $200

• Samsung Galaxy Tablet 2 10.1″ Android 4.1 16GB Tablet with Bluetooth Keyboard and Desktop Dock for less than $300

• Asus Transformer Multi-Touch Notebook Computer 10.1” for less than $350

For those shoppers unsure of what to get a loved one (or themselves), Adorama experts will be on site to answer questions and provide detailed information on the extensive product lines Adorama carries. Customers can also visit the Adorama Learning Center at Adorama.com for a deeper dive into specific products before they shop. The Adorama Learning Center features free video tutorials from industry experts on a wide range of electronics, photography and videography topics.

With Adorama’s same-day delivery in Manhattan and Brooklyn, customers can forgo lugging heavy purchases around town or back home.

“This is an exciting time of year and it’s important that Adorama offers the lowest prices and expert service our customers know us for. We’re open all day on Thanksgiving and until 2pm on Black Friday to make it as convenient as possible for customers to take advantage of the deep discounts on a variety of the very best gifts anyone can give or receive this year,”comments Ahron Schachter, director of strategic planning, Adorama. “And with the great extras this year, such as the sweepstakes for the Big Game, Adorama is making this holiday season the best yet! We look forward to the holiday shopping extravaganza and making everyone’s holiday shopping an even better experience than they expected.”

Adorama Big Game Sweepstakes Sweetens the Deal

Adorama is the official electronics retailer of the New York Giants, and with the next championship game in February being played right here in New York, Adorama is offering an exciting bonus for football fans – special events all weekend and the chance to see the game!

Anyone can enter for free in the Adorama superstore for a chance to win a football fan package that includes VIP access to the kickoff Celebrity Party in NYC on Friday, VIP tickets to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge on Saturday, and then see the game on Sunday. Customers can also get an additional three entries when they purchase specially designated items located throughout the Adorama store.

ADORAMA: More Than aCameraStore

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 30 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in video channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

